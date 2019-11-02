Whatever became of the woman caught in adultery and taken to Jesus? (John 8:2-11)
Admittedly, we don’t know. But, considering the import of this story, and with the gift of imagination, would not a plausible consideration of this question be worthwhile? Imagine with me such a scenario…
“But Papa, please listen. What I have to tell you exceeds what I have done. Please trust me about this.”
She remembered how years ago, much to her distress, her father, unable to accept the Pharisees’ hunger for power, their lack of compassion and prideful haughtiness, set aside the faith of his people. “With this experience,” she confessed, “I now see you were right.”
Hearing these words rekindle that old issue. “Yes, yes, I will listen, but we will return to this matter of your behavior.” So spoke the heart of a wounded but caring father who, even as he spoke, was aware of a subtle difference in her.
And so he listened. Indeed, she was with a man when these Pharisees came rushing in, shouting anger and judgment. Fear gripped her as never before as they forcefully led her to a house. They cast her into a small, windowless room behind a locked door. Long hours passed as she heard loud, boisterous talk in the outer room about some Zealot and how they now would have their way with him.
When the night became day, they led her to the Temple. Along the way, people became curious and followed the show, shouting insults; they understood there was only one reason a woman would be treated in such a manner.
At the temple gate they learned that the rebel was in the courtyard, teaching. They rushed on, at times even dragging her along, to the place where he was. Pushing their way through the crowd of listeners, they stood her near him, alone in her guilt and humiliation.
There was a strong hush in the air. The teacher remained silent, taking a long look at the woman, then looking at the gathered people. Finally, he cast his gaze upon the Pharisees and waited, saying nothing, as though their intent did not deserve a response. Somewhat shaken by this, the spokesman for the Pharisees recited for all to hear the Law of Moses, giving emphasis to the required punishment of stoning.
The teacher again refused to speak. He looked to the ground, knelt, and began writing in the sand. They prodded and jeered him, testing him, daring him to challenge the Law of Moses. He stood in an easy manner, listening, and then suggested that “He who is without sin” should cast the first stone. Again, he bent down and continued writing.
“First one, then two, then in small groups, the accusers withdrew,” she said to her father. “Seeing them gone, he stood, looking at me.” She paused in thoughtful silence, beheld her father, and then spoke in the soft tone of wonder, “Our eyes touched… and he then freed me.”
Seeing the tears in her father’s eyes, she embraced him and whispered, “Punish me as you must, Papa, but hear me. The compassion, the concern, the interest I saw and received from that man warrants punishment enough, and forgiveness in abundance. Nothing will cause me more regret for my behavior than what I received from him; and nothing offers more hope.”
Her father pulled her even closer, and assured her, “I understand, I do.”
Later, as he cleared her eyes of tears, he asked, “Tell me, daughter, were you able to read the words he wrote in the sand?”
“I saw” she said, with a smile, “Everybody has something.”
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
