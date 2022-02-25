From Nov. 14, 1960, there is a telling photograph of little Ruby Bridges, the first African American child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana during the New Orleans desegregation crisis. On her first day of school, this brave little girl is walking to school, escorted by three U.S. marshals who tower over her as they walk with her, guarding her way. She’s small, sweet and composed, making her way down the steps.
She is wearing a dress, a white sweater, white socks and black dress shoes. A white flower sits perfectly placed, perfectly sized and perfectly lovely in her hair. The picture catches her making her way down the steps; her school pack dangles from her right hand. Her sweet face reveals only a slight look of concern, for surely she has been told something of what might await her at the school.
Never should this be the picture of any child heading out for their first day of school. Norman Rockwell offers another version of this walk in his painting “The Problem We All Live With.”
The problem, indeed. Beginning in the eighth grade, on through my sophomore year of college, I lived in the '60s South, with its history of slavery, its extreme prejudice, its laws of segregation and its protests of the ministry of Martin Luther King. Having walked out of the South, I experienced vicariously through my family the staggering blow the new civil rights legislation dealt to racist structures of the segregated South. Black students could now attend the former all-white schools. This legislation was the reason for Ruby Bridges’ walk and for the need of the marshals.
A significant part of the South’s response to the new civil rights legislation was the launching of private accredited elementary and secondary schools; they were nonreligious schools, though religion played a significant role in their existence. This was possible, and is possible today, by the use of private funds in place of public funds. It is noteworthy that the departure of students, teachers and administrators significantly diluted the public school system. My stepfather, a public school administrator, described this as robbing the public school system.
It is also noteworthy that all too often this response was within the confines of an “inside-out and upside-down” brand of Christianity. How are Christians able to consider themselves superior to a particular race and segregate themselves? Under what understanding of God is this justified?
Let me be the first to say that what I have described here is the most simplistic offering about segregation in the South. But there is enough information to demonstrate what the teaching of critical race theory might do with this: The legal structure of the segregated South would be reviewed, social norms would be described, a documented history of the decade of the '60s would be taught. And students would learn. Why might this be necessary?
A few years ago, in a class offered by the Iowa Writers Fellowship, I shared my piece describing the moment I was awakened to the meaning of segregation. In the critique, the young, educated participants confessed to not knowing the meaning or the experience of segregation. As we discussed it, they wondered at not having been taught these things.
Opponents of critical race theory have argued that our youngsters will experience undue depression and will suffer emotionally. You might respond that if the child in the above described picture is strong enough to endure it, your child ought to be strong enough to learn about it.
Words 2,000 years old come to my mind: You shall know the truth, and truth will make you free.
