A friend describes these days of COVID-19 as “waiting around for the hatchet to drop.” Well, it dropped upon our family. My wife received “the call” — her 91-year-old mother has tested positive, explaining the slight cough of the past couple of days. I knew immediately — fear showing in my wife’s face, her eyes moistening, anguished staring into the distance.
She sat stunned and shaken as she listened to the nurse’s information about protocol, quarantine and care. Adding to the initial pain of the call is the awareness of the implications. We are now living our own version of the stories we have heard: Loved ones stranded in nursing homes during an outbreak, suffering and isolation, and an unspoken likelihood of the outcome.
I hurt deeply for my mother-in-law, but my heart is breaking for my wife. The sense of helplessness piles on top of the fear, pain and worry, and there is not a thing to be done but sit, wait and bear it.
It is at this precise moment that we humans have the feel, the sense to look beyond, into the world beyond death, as Tolkien imagines in his “Lord of the Rings” series. I want to pray and to ask you to pray. And because you care for us, you pray, or else you wish you could pray, even though you don’t normally do so.
But I don’t know how to pray, if prayer is what I observe to be prayer in today’s world. Recently, I read on Facebook a request for prayer and these responses followed: “bushels of prayers” are on the way; “praying for a miracle;” “asking God to be present;” and asking that “God’s will to be done.” Are prayers like arrows released from the bow? Are they antidotes for healing? Is prayer something to be done before moving on through the remaining day’s activities?
What are the expectations? Am I to “expect” God to respond on the basis of a “promise,” as some interpret the “ask, seek and knock” passage, or do I ask this of God, leaving the decision to God, only to wait and see what will be done? Will God answer by taking care of the situation, or will I have to struggle with “unanswered prayer”? Does God ignore my prayer or does God decide, for reasons that we are not supposed to question, not to do what I ask?
As it turned out, my mother-in-law experienced a very mild case and now talks and laughs with my wife over the phone. All is well again. But for many others, the story has a different ending.
And this begs the question, “Why us?” rather than that good Christian whose mother-in-law did not make it? They prayed the same prayers but to no avail. Are our beliefs superior — is our faith stronger? Even more difficult is the survival of the 100-year-old mother-in-law of a heathen who scoffs at the idea of God.
Oh, the things we do to God with our ill-informed ideas and our misguided praying. We interpret good fortune to be God’s answer to our prayer and misfortune as unanswered prayer, as though God ignored us, or said “No.”
The Psalmist (Psalm 139) gives to us these thoughts: Wherever I go, whatever the circumstances (even if I intend to flee God), God is there already, understanding, caring and doing what only God knows to do. And remember, even the darkest night is as daylight to God.
If my praying is any other than pure communion, seeking understanding and the strength to embrace all of the life given by God, then I might as well be shooting arrows into the sky.
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.