The Bible begins with two somewhat differing stories of “the beginning.” If you read them not as history nor as science but rather as literature, as a poetic story, you will experience them as they were intended. They are part of the old, old stories of the early Israelites and are attempting to speak in a theological sense about the beginning of things.
An important revelation rising out of the second story is mankind bearing the image, the likeness of God — something not said about other forms of life. Generally speaking, this image of God is reflected through our mind, our ability to reason and our transcendence (rising above self-interest, as an example). This idea of the image of God forms the basis for communion with God.
“Voice” is a complicated but important word. The dictionary requires 26 distinctions, including the idiom “the still, small voice,” to fully define this one word. It is at the junction of the sixth and seventh definitions that we can begin to talk about the voice of God: “Something likened to speech, expressing as conveying impressions of the mind” and “expression in spoken, written words, or by other means.” Might we say that human instinct is a vehicle for that “voice expressed … by other means”? We all know those occasions when we took action “because it seemed the right thing to do.”
There is an insightful story in the Old Testament that reveals a new development about Israel’s evolving understanding about the voice of God. It has the prophet Elijah in a mess, running for his life, doubting and afraid. He returns to familiar territory, needing a word from God. A strong storm rolls by, but the expected word did not come; then a raging fire, but nothing. Finally, in the sheer quietness following the storm and the fire, and not expecting to hear, he hears it.
This story is not an explanation of the role of instinct in the human experience. That is a broader subject. But it is to say that when God does speak, it comes through instinctively, and it is as if God is speaking.
It is important to note that instinct does not intend to compete with, but rather to function in concert with reason. Normally, we rational humans are able to sit down and reason with ourselves and with others in facing life’s challenges. But there are times when reason struggles, sputters and fails, and instinct steps up to give aid and comfort. Likewise, there are times when reason fails in matters of faith, and we feel stranded, and then we hear, through a song, a book, a sermon, a story, and we just know.
“Instinct” (as well as “reason”) requires a robust commitment to truth and honesty if it is to function well; otherwise, greed and self-interest will run roughshod over it, undermining its usefulness. In matters of faith, we then become like Elijah, unable to hear the voice of God until we get back to familiar territory.
I sit on the small deck attached to the sunroom, listening to birdsong in the surrounding trees. Suddenly, I catch the soft, gentle voice of the Eastern bluebird offering its very own song, short and soft-spoken, not loud like the titmouse, nor raucous as the crow, nor lengthy as the mockingbird’s. It stirs my soul as no other. My world is better having heard it. It does not come as often as I would like, but it does come, and only if I am still, and listening. This has become a parable to me, a parable of the voice of God.
