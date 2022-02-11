Every once in a while, a poem, an essay, a column, a sermon — or as in this case, a song — comes along bearing a treasure trove of truth and meaning. “I Wanna Know What Love Is” is such a song for me, whether listening to it as song, or reading it as poetry. It is open, honest, forthright and loving. I dare not ignore it.
“I’ve gotta take a little time” to think things over, the singer says. “I better read between the lines,” hinting of more care and caution this time before growing “older.” High up “through the clouds” the singer observes love shining, up there where he is not. But there’s a catch, “In my life, there has been heartache and pain,” and so the question, “Can I face it again?”
It is my observation that the ones who, later in life, do not know what love is, who do not know how to love and be loved, are the children who, early in life, were either set aside, abused or shamed. Young children who are unfortunate enough to find themselves in homes with unloving parents or who find themselves in situations in which they are shamed are deeply wounded, scarred for the remainder of their lives when it comes to love.
Such a wound produces overwhelming feelings of insecurity and a sense of unworthiness, thus leaving the child handicapped in matters of love. There is no healing of this wound; at best, one learns to manage these issues. Might the singer be that child who grows up and is managing those feelings and thoughts, insisting “I wanna know what love is”?
Another possibility is the singer singing as one who is finding the way back to love. Greed, lust, competition and envy challenge the very existence of an authentic love. Life becomes too busy, too carefree and too greedy to give the time and energy to love. In extreme instances, any sense of caring about love is lost. The consequences of our society’s failure to meet the needs of love trickle down generation after generation, leaving us less and less a loving society.
But at last, the singer comes to the conclusion “This mountain, I must climb,” this mountain where love shines high above. “I wanna know what love is.” But is there anything more elusive than love? As a little boy once said, “Love is an itchy feeling you can’t scratch.” This is as good a definition of love as I have seen. So we settle for celebrating love in our novels, movies, sermons; we do a lot of talking while sidestepping the incidents that are crying out for love.
And now our singer, managing well those feelings of insecurity and that sense of unworthiness, finds someone who is worthy of love, one who knows how to love and how to be loved, who offers hope, finds the courage to musters the strength to say “ I wanna know what love is. I want you to show me …. I know you can show me.” And the rest is left to the imagination.
Recently, I read a literary critic — who is not a Christian and who dislikes the Apostle Paul and his writings in the New Testament — who openly states that Paul’s poem in I Corinthians 13 is the finest poem ever written about love. I share this opinion, believing that love is a gift of God to all people everywhere. That poem opens with “Though I speak with the tongues of mortals and of angels, and do not have love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal.”
This mountain, I must climb.
