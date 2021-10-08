A minister friend in a small Ozark town received a phone call from a fellow minister. The essence of the call was “God told me you are going to attend our service tomorrow night,” to which my friend responded, “That’s strange. God hasn’t said a word about that to me.”
“God told me” is a daring expression many ministers use to support their message or to defend an idea in need of help. Many people buy into it, accepting the idea that as a representative of God, the minister surely has an inside track. Others, including me, reject the statement, considering it to be symptomatic of an ailing religion that trivializes God. Still others will ignore the comment, considering it as one more reason to not believe in God.
Those of us in the second group are left with the strong challenge to not withdraw into silence. Rather, it is imperative that we move around in the world with a vibrant faith that does not alienate others, as we build a theology and a language that honors — without trivializing — the mystery that engulfs God.
The danger of literalness is that it pins God to specific diagrams, thereby eliminating the need for faith. However, a robust imagination, of the kind that permeates the Old Testament stories, enhances the wonder of faith, giving us the eyes to “see through a glass darkly,” as imagined by the Apostle Paul. Such imagination, based on a solid faith that does not cower when facing uncertainty, is the key to maintaining a respectful theology and its language. This was done by the ancient people who lived in the Bible, and it can be done by the people who live with the Bible, moving forward with time.
So, let’s try it on for size. A favorite story in the Old Testament opens with the “sound” of God walking through the garden in the cool of the evening. The first couple hide in their nakedness. “Where are you?” God calls out to them.
Of course God does not walk nor enjoy the “cool of the evening” as we do. But it is the way the ancient Hebrew people expressed the new idea that God is not an absentee God, uninterested in the world. So how might we offer the same message, but in a way more believable and current in today's world?
In her book “The Grammar of God,” Avinya Kushner digs deep into the Hebrew words used in the telling of this story. She offers a legitimate choice of the “voice” of God as opposed to the “sound” of God, and that the idea of moving back and forth is implied within this word. I jumped to the imagining of God’s voice reverberating throughout the universe.
Science has given considerable attention to human “instinct” and tells us that there are varieties of instincts, and that our internal, natural instinct sometimes deals with matters of morality. Taking us further down that road, George Ellis, a physicist, and Nancy Murray, a Quaker theologian, open the door a little wider in their provocative book, “On the Moral Nature of the Universe.”
Throughout my ministry, I have given emphasis to the importance of listening to our instincts whenever the intellect is struggling and leaving us in doubt. Instinct is intended to cut through the doubt of moral dilemmas, difficult decisions, and new ideas.
Admittedly, talking about God is difficult. The mystery that surrounds even the idea of God makes it challenging to talk about without using imagination — indeed, that glass is dark. That being said, I love the idea of God’s voice reverberating through the universe, and mankind’s natural instincts capable of hearing it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.