“Back to the Future” is the story of young Marty of the 1980s accidentally transported back into the ’50s. How weird are our feelings as we follow along and react, as Marty meets and recognizes the young lady who is to become his mother, and who, incidentally, feels romantic inclinations to this young lad who, in the future, would be her son!
Experiencing an authentic reaction to these kinds of possibilities is the intent of time-travel stories. The stories become, for a moment, our story. We see the dilemmas and feel the emotions as we imagine ourselves in that setting. The story lures us to become involved, to infiltrate and interact. Thus the “call” of story. I have to wonder, is there any better way to read the Bible than time traveling?
Years ago, in a group studying Ephesians, we arrived at the passage where Paul shocked these Ephesian Christians with an unexpected application of the second of the great commandments: You who own slaves are to love them. In other words, the humane treatment of slaves is not enough. Loving your slaves as Christ loves you is the intent of Christian truth.
At this point, a member of our study, who was very new to Christianity, spoke out: “Well, I just don’t agree with Paul.” It was a breath of fresh air! His point? Christians are not to own slaves! The moment was ripe for time traveling this passage.
Using our imagination, we journeyed back into the day of Paul and found a world fraught with the evils of owning “subhuman” beings as mere property. We found a world economy deeply dependent upon the strong backs of these human animals.
Understandably, we found the church yet learning what it meant to be the church, as the church today continues the learning. The membership included owners of slaves — good, solid Christians who would worship God on the Sabbath and overwork slaves the next day. All was well, until Paul’s letter arrived carrying this new, dare we say “liberal,” idea.
We imagined the letter from Paul being read to the gathering. We tried to assess the reaction of the people, based on our own reaction to shocking, new ideas. We considered the range of typical responses before settling on the one response the people of any era might stand behind. It was easy to visualize a shrewd old codger in the back pew saying, “Jesus never spoke against slavery. Who does Paul think he is?”
So, of course, we tuned in to the “mind” of Christ. To do this as time-travelers, we determined to listen with 1st-century ears. We found that, indeed, Jesus did not move, in direct fashion, against the institution of slavery. Rather, he confronted instead the human heart that could allow such evil, building his case on the two great pillars of his message: Love God and love your neighbor. His parables demonstrated how the relationship between master and slave, built on these two pillars, would appear to the world.
Back to the future, we were thoroughly pleased with our adventure. We better appreciated the evolving process of spiritual growth. Often, this growth requires a new idea, which in this case was not really a new, rash idea, but a new understanding of an existing commandment. We affirmed the idea that Jesus was not a reformer, but rather a transformer of culture.
The Bible is a curation of many stories conjoined to make the story of Scripture. My purpose is to suggest a fresh way to interact with these stories, leading us to an encounter with the one behind the story.
