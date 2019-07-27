“Rivers of Life” is public television’s cycle of programs telling the stories of the world’s most majestic rivers: the Nile, the Amazon and the Mississippi. On the journey down the Nile, we pause long enough to attend a baptismal service of one of the oldest functioning Christian churches in Egypt. It is unlike any baptism ritual I have ever studied or witnessed.
A portion of the mystical Nile is diverted into a sizable concrete pool, around which the candidates for baptism stand. After spending time in personal prayer and meditation, they jump into the pool, all 20, 30, or 40 of them, and surface smiling, laughing and splashing. You see the ecstasy on their faces, hear it in their laughter. Their splashing about is that of cleansing, not play. A young man describes it as “having all your sins washed away.” It is not clear if the baptism is a single event in life, or if it operates on an as-needed basis.
This ritual of baptism is very unlike my own. I want not to be dismissive, but I desire to understand that here is a group of Christians — brothers and sisters in the faith — allowing me, a foreigner, to drop in on this sacred momentous occasion. Their shared experience of such elevated joy is captivating. As a Christian pastor from a distant land with a differing viewpoint, what am I to do with this?
For help, I turn my mind to Jesus — as much of him as I am able to know. Above my left shoulder, on the top of a bookshelf next to my reading and writing place, stands a drawing of Jesus, his head tilted back slightly, laughing a hearty laugh, pleasure filling his face. I cherish this image and carry it in my mind. What would this laughing, people-loving Jesus think? Everything I have learned about him suggests that, if Jesus were standing on the edge of this baptismal pool observing what I observed, that image is what I would see — him in laughter as the young people laugh and splash about in grace and forgiveness, his laughter theirs, theirs his.
I believe Jesus would never interrupt nor consider altering their ritual by suggesting a more proper interpretation of baptism. If his council were sought, his response would be offered in the spirit of respectful care. But never would the appropriateness of a ritual take precedence over the desired effect of a ritual upon people. Always that which stirs the soul of Jesus is the aftermath of a ritual. In this instance, it is the joy rising out of the awareness that sin is indeed forgiven that stirs Jesus, not that the baptism is properly performed.
What this means to me is this: Because of grace, we are free to be wrong even when we want to be right. My thoughts about baptism are different from the experience in the scene along the Nile. My thoughts may be different from your thoughts. Allowing those differences will diminish much of the arguing and bickering that goes on between us Christians.
I recently read a story about a little girl too big for her britches. “I can do it, Dad. You don’t need to help me,” she assured her dad as he offered assistance down a hill. He let go, and as she negotiated her way, she slipped and rolled to the bottom. Quickly to her feet, she looked back up to him, “See? “
Truth is, we all think we know more than we can possibly know. We are like that little girl – too big for our britches.
