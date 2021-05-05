The April issue of The Christian Century magazine reports that in March, the governor of Arkansas signed into law legislation allowing doctors to refuse treatment to individuals on the basis of religious or moral objections, “a move interpreted as opening the door for the refusal of treatment to LGBTQ patients and others.”
I understand the confusion about issues of sexual identity. I am told by knowledgeable people that the identity is real rather than imagined or chosen, and I accept that. I listen to and trust people who know about matters that I do not know. And for the majority of us, these struggles are beyond our knowledge and experience. Therefore, coming to an understanding is challenging and difficult for all of us, but especially for those whose story it is.
What I don’t understand is all the judgmental and derogatory conversation about this or any such matter. Such talk depersonalizes the individuals involved and ignores their families. There are times when sensitivity and compassion are called for and concern for the welfare of people is expected. And this is such a time.
I understand the sense of calling that many medical professionals acknowledge about their vocation. My personal physician spoke of this to me in response to my question about his place on the front line against COVID-19. Whether or not that calling is religious in nature, “It’s in our heart to be there.”
What I don’t understand is the idea that a doctor might consider withholding treatment on the basis of “religious views,” which amounts only to a softer way of saying “based on one’s religion.” These are the times when your religion moves you forward in care and compassion rather than withdrawing in judgment and condemnation, even when you have reservations about a matter. But never does religion move you away from anyone.
In Old Testament days, the people of faith were expected to welcome the stranger by offering food, shelter, aid and companionship. In the New Testament times of early Christianity, Christians were to “love your neighbor” by offering the aid, assistance and companionship that they would want to be offered for themselves.
The heart and soul of extending welcome to the stranger and loving the neighbor extends to caring for all life and creating a societal environment conducive to the well-being of all people. Imagine the community and the world in which strangers are welcomed and neighbors matter. Yes, differences would continue: differences of lifestyle and differences in beliefs about religion and politics. But we would express these differences with respect and dignity. We would debate, even angrily argue, but the diatribe of hate, disgust and vengeance that is so prevalent today would cease. We would rush to aid the one lying in the ditch, beaten up by life and circumstances.
The rationale for the Jew of the Old Testament to welcome the stranger and the Christian of the New Testament to have compassion for the neighbor is that all Jews and all Christians have been and will be, at one time or another and in one sense or another, strangers and neighbors in need of welcome and compassion.
I was saddened as I read about a 37-year-old Arkansas mother, a stranger to me and a neighbor to many. She is a lifelong resident of the state in which her ancestors have lived for generations. She deeply loves her home state, enjoys long-standing ties with her community, and loves Arkansas barbecue and rooting for her beloved Razorbacks. But today, she is sorrowful to be leaving her home state in order to live in a place “where my son will be welcomed.”
