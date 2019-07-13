What causes me the most despair? I’m enjoying retirement. My wife and I are able to travel. I have friends who can keep me busier than I want to be. I’m still able to work in the yard, shoot baskets in the gym at Southern’s fitness center, and wade the trout streams. My disappointments come in the form of rejection letters from magazine publishers. But when I do pause and gaze into the future, I despair when I wonder what it will take to break the entrenchment of ideology that is widespread in our nation’s religion and politics.
“Ideology” is “the body of doctrine, myth, belief, etc., that guides an individual, social movement, institution, class, or large group.” “Entrenchment” is “an earth breastwork or ditch for protection against enemy fire.” These two, united, declare war over beliefs.
Yes, individuals have always constructed and maintained a core of beliefs that define and guide us individually and in society. And yes, these vary in the form of liberal, conservative, believer, nonbeliever, denomination, East, West, etc. This is our “ideology.” It is a vital part of living.
In our better days — we have, through conversation, formal addresses and writings — and in the mild atmosphere of compromise — shared our ideas to construct a peaceful society, church and various other institutions. We have tightened our set of beliefs, adjusted them, even have altered them. This, not war, is what we do with ideology, whether it be in the area of theology, politics or ethics.
A few of us may drift from center, out to the edge, to the turbulent atmosphere of extremism, where the mood is irritable and cantankerous and mostly unproductive. But, as my ethics professor reminded me, extremists can have a place at the table.
But beyond, on the outside edge of extremism, there exists the negatively charged, warring atmosphere of entrenchment. Becoming dogmatic, egocentric — but mostly afraid — entrenched minds dig their ditches, build up the breastworks and arm themselves with closed-mindedness, closed doctrine and a rigidly guarded membership, with hostile communication with others. Nothing grows out there. Though “Onward Christian Soldiers” is the hymn of religion’s entrenchment, there is nothing onward about entrenchment. It is defensive warfare, a holding-on for dear life.
In recent weeks, Rachel Held Evans, a 37-year-old wife, mother, popular Christian columnist and author, died suddenly and unexpectedly. Because her beliefs as a Christian had not lined up with the beliefs of the fundamentalists, they relentlessly assailed her as heretical and wicked, attacking her books, her columns and her speeches. This carried on over the period of a few years, but their response to her death jarred the religious world.
“Rachel Held Evans died today. While we shouldn’t take pleasure in the death of the wicked, she can no longer actively inflict spiritual harm on people and lead them astray. God is just and right in all things. In Him, we rejoice.” It was even suggested that she is probably in hell. One cannot help but note the celebratory mood (or perhaps relief?) behind these kinds of statements. They are blatantly judgmental. They hold not the least hint of the love that God is. They fly in the face of Christ. They betray God’s creation and redemption. These are the expressions of an entrenched religion.
Entrenchment is a failed position, but even more important, theological entrenchment is anathema to the spirit of Christ. If you want to change my mind, don’t holler at me from behind a trench. Don’t launch your verbal bombs, intent on damaging and destroying me and my ministry. Call a truce. Come and sit down with me. We both may be pleasantly surprised.
