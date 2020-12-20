Let’s face it, we who believe in the reality of God, on our own word and not the word of parents, grandparents, and the minister, face a complicated but important responsibility in answering the question, “What is God like?” The importance of this is that, if God exists, then we should want to know the likeness of God.
To fulfill this responsibility with integrity, we are faced with two towering obstacles standing in the way. The first is that we have no tangible figure or image marked with visible features to consider. What we do have are remotely visionary “footprints,” revealing God’s presence in the universe, and “fingerprints” revealing God’s touch upon life.
The second obstacle is our own language, limited to the confines of physicality, performs poorly when speaking about “the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” But our language is capable of devising words, such as “spirit,” which does not describe as well as it names; or “love,” the best definition of which is that of a little boy who describes love as “an itchy feeling you can’t scratch.”
But alas, we must try to describe God because, if we believe, we cannot not talk about God, even if we are only capable of enough courage to converse with ourselves about this matter.
The first step, before confronting the obstacles, is coming to terms with our motivation. Motives set the parameters and the mood of our efforts; good motives establish integrity. Why do I want to describe God? Do I want to defend God, fight for God or prove I am right? Do I want to “sell” the idea of God, thereby making my church bigger, my nation better? Am I threatened by other ideas of God? Do I have at heart the best interests of God and of all people?
Once motives are on course for the journey, we turn to the footprints and the fingerprints of God — revelation. The Bible gives us a record of revelation. We see that it is a process of seeing and then, later, seeing more clearly. We learn to not fear change when change is needed.
The people of the Old Testament are our witnesses to this process. They moved from polytheism to monotheism. Their view of God shifted: judge, king, husband. They willingly altered belief when needed, as when they understood that the faithful might suffer and the unfaithful might prosper. And the New Testament describes God primarily as “love.”
Obviously, these descriptors have different meanings. It is here that imagination, “the faculty or action of forming new ideas, or images or concepts of external objects not present to the senses” takes us to a deeper level. When dealing with the level of mystery that God is, imagination plays a monumental role in our responsibility to describe God. It enables us to visualize, with greater clarity, that which is difficult to see.
Jesus once encouraged people to imagine God as a better parent than human parents (Matthew 7:11). I cherish the memory of watching my daughters “play adult” through games of school, church and parenting. Often this included wearing adult clothing — I still see those high-heeled red pumps on my small child. I loved them and their comical efforts to be what they would eventually become.
Imagine God, smiling lovingly and knowingly, looking in on us, his children, as we childishly try to be “all grown-up.” If we, being human, can adore our children in their childishness, how much more will our “Father in heaven” adore us, in our own childishness? Imagine that.
Craig Tally is a minister in Joplin. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at ctally7740@gmail.com.
