Somehow, someway, I woke up in a bowling class during my junior year of college. I liked it. Later that year, I began my journey toward learning how to be a pastor. My first congregation was a small group of warmhearted, gracious and very patient individuals. Later, when invited to join a Friday night city bowling league, I gladly accepted.
Well into the season, I had become friends with a young man slightly older than me, and one evening, sitting on the edge of a pool table with my friend, he asked the all-American question, “What do you do?” Obliged to answer, I explained that I was a college student, and a minister on weekends. Looking surprised and addled, he shifted his bottle of beer from his right hand to his left hand, moving it far from me.
Recovered from his obvious awkwardness, he asked why I had not informed him. “Was there a need?” I responded. He explained that he would have behaved more appropriately.
This was my first awareness that, out in the world where I love to be, where Christians need to be, there was “appropriate” and “inappropriate” behavior when in the company of a minister, that one’s normal conversation and behavior was guarded. Many times I have heard “Oops, sorry pastor” when one’s guard was dropped. To this day, I hide my identity as minister as long as possible, allowing people to know me rather than my title.
And these days, I am compelled to explain my identity as Christian and the manner in which I bear that name. I am not of the self-styled Christianity that has created a world of its own — shopping at “Christian businesses,” forming Christian clubs and Christian schools, building empires rather than churches and violating the personhood of many.
More recently, this delusory brand of Christianity has gone to war with the world, redefining Christian theology and values (the simplest review of Christology reveals this to be true). To the tune of “Onward Christian Soldiers,” their objective is to overrun the “world” and to establish a nation-state. “Really?” you ask.
A friend of mine wrote about the pastor of a megachurch, describing Jesus as a “prize-fighter with a tattoo down his leg, a sword in His hand, committed to make someone bleed.” This minister went on to say “This is a guy I can worship. I cannot worship the hippie, diaper, halo Christ because I cannot worship a guy I can beat up.”
A video shows a south Missouri pastor pacing the podium of his church, railing against “liberals,” the government, people of all identities — all in support of a Christian youth camp being investigated for physical and sexual abuse.
And only recently, one month after January 6th, a Texas pastor stood before the Capitol in Washington and filmed himself quietly saying “Father, we declare America is yours.”
Yes, these examples might well be the extreme, but the idea that churches large and small permit such sermonizing shocks me. This is symptomatic of a very real element of a quixotic Christianity that is loud, arrogant and shamefully wrong.
The name “Christian” means to first care for God, then care for all people and to care for this earth we call home. And today, right now, multitudes of people desperately need care, and our planet is in trouble. To be Christian is to face these challenges in harmony with the mind of Christ.
Abraham Lincoln once posed the question: “If you call a dog’s tail a leg, how many legs does a dog have? And then answered his own question, “Four, because calling a tail a leg doesn’t make it one.” And there it is.
