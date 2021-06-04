Recently, I returned to my former church to share personal reflections about being a pastor in the aftermath of Joplin’s horrific tornado a decade ago. The following three memories begged to be reviewed.
The first arises from the conversation with a young lady who showed up at my temporary office, desperate to tell her story — a story I have previously written. It deserves repeating. The story opens with a description of poor judgment and hasty decisions. It moves to a renewed faith and desired maturity. A renewal of the woman’s Christian faith led her back to her childhood church, with its absolutism and promised victory. It ended with the tornado claiming their apartment and her fiancé’s life. Her newfound belief crumbled at her feet.
We talked about walking through the valley, not around it; a table set for us “in the presence of our enemies;” of Job, who rewrote his theology after losing his family; of Paul, who views life “through a glass darkly.” We talked about the nature of faith being at its strongest in the throes of pain and suffering, when “darkness is as light to God.” (Psalms 139).
A second reflection falls upon the gracious act that a church in Joplin extended to our church, a church different from ours in terms of worship, ritual and with some theological variance. You might say the two churches were on different points of the spectrum. And yet, for nine months, that church gave us the use of their chapel and their already crowded parking lot for our services and meetings. They accepted no rent and no payment for utilities.
On the last Sunday of our exile, I bid farewell to our friends, acknowledging their act of grace toward us and our heartfelt appreciation. The congregation then arose in unison, applauding their farewell to us and their hope for us as we move back home. A church on one side of the spectrum and one on the other side of the spectrum, meeting in the middle to do what is right. We would do well to think about that in our religious, political and social relationships.
Lastly, I reflected upon a call from St. Louis, about a neighborhood desiring to give $3,000 for the relief effort in Joplin, “but we want it to be placed into the hands of individuals.” It had been suggested that I might get this done. The caller personally drove to Joplin, bringing the gift cards in $10 to $100 denominations.
A large field close to the Joplin airport was filled to capacity with mobile homes serving as temporary housing to a sizable number of people who had lost their homes to the tornado. I walked those “streets” with my bag of gift cards, meeting people, including a few children playing in the streets, who shrieked with the thrill of their own $10 card.
Along the way, the sound of the strumming of a guitar captured my attention. I ambled in that direction, meeting people and distributing the cards. Eventually, I found the source of the music — a man sitting at a table in underwear and t-shirt, guitar in hand, his half empty bottle of Jack Daniels on the table.
He nodded his sadness, managed a weak, whiskered smile as he strummed along to the sad ending of his song, his troubled body language pleading for help. I introduced myself, complimented his playing, explained my mission, and we talked briefly. I gave him a larger number of the gift cards.
In the parable of the lost sheep, this is the one whom the good shepherd goes out to rescue, leaving behind the 99, whose needs are less.
