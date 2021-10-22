To say that I was unprepared for the greeting I received when I visited a church family is a gross understatement. The mother in this family had recently died, and I was notified. It was my practice to call the family and establish a time to visit. I phoned and spoke with one of the two adult sons; we selected a convenient time.
Assuming that a visit from the minister would be appropriate, the sons had not informed the father. I was only a few steps into the house when, in a loud and harsh voice, the father surprised us all with his reaction: “Who the hell asked you to come? I don’t want you! I don’t need you! Just go away!” One son lovingly embraced his father and, taking him by the arm, led him into another room; stunned and dismayed, the other son stepped over to me and apologized.
Before my time as pastor, this family had been involved in the life of our church. Something had happened along the way, and when I arrived, all I knew about them was the good things people had told me.
So what happens when someone becomes disenchanted with God?
Psalms are poems and hymns offering various subjects for reflection and insight. They stir the soul with their honesty, openness and courage. They offer an understanding of God that is sometimes comforting and sometimes challenging. They are beautiful in their own right, given the age and culture in which they were written. And with practice, we can enjoy their beauty just as we enjoy the works of poets and storytellers of our day.
The 42nd Psalm reads as a conversation between an individual and their own soul. Eventually, the conversation shifts to include God, who seems to remain silent. The opening describes a thirsty faith in God. After a time, some people begin to challenge, “Where is your God?” The challenge is overwhelming, thereby explaining the cry of the psalmist, “My soul is cast down.” The soul responds with the admonishment to “hope in the Lord.” And so it goes throughout the psalm, only to become confrontational with the question to God, “Why have you forgotten me?”
Continuing into the 43rd Psalm, which scholars think is a continuation of the 42nd, the confrontation with God becomes demanding and maybe even sarcastic — “Vindicate me, O God, and defend my cause ... for you are the God in whom I take refuge.” Give emphasis to each of the words “vindicate," "my," "for you," and “I,” and the sarcasm becomes more intense. Try reading it with that emphasis.
It is strange to read a psalm so open and honest about a faltering faith, hearing the writer pour out so much anguish in trying to understand God. But I cannot choose which of the psalms I will embrace and which I will ignore.
So, what do I take away from my engagement with this psalm (Psalms 42 and 43)? Faith in God does not eliminate doubt, struggle, disappointment, nor pain and suffering — the Old Testament writers of Job, Habakkuk, Hosea and others make this abundantly clear. Faith in God entails an immense struggle of mind and soul as we follow the lead of Scripture in its endeavor to understand God. And faith in God allows us to see that we are often wrong.
There is a relentless challenge to entering the mystery that surrounds God. There are rocks in this road and instances of having to turn around, back up, and even start over. But if you can enjoy the scenery, it’s a trip of wonder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.