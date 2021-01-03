A young minister of the Disciples of Christ denomination was out meeting people in the small town where recently he had moved. He walked to the front porch where an older man was rocking in a rocking chair and entered into a conversation. In that town, the Disciples were known as the Christian Church. The old man eyed the young minister: “I’ve been a Baptist my whole life — nobody’s going to make a Christian out of me.”
It is difficult to hear or read the thoughts and ideas with which we strongly disagree, ideas that rip at the fiber of those things which matter most to us. We may hate those ideas, and hearing them becomes extremely difficult. To hate an idea is one thing, but to hate the person whose idea that is, is altogether another thing. This is the danger of hatred, and Jesus had his own strong belief about that — If you hate someone in your heart, you have murdered that person, and in so doing, you damage your own spirit, your personhood. It’s a “lose-lose” situation.
I know that fear and worry are a major issue, and what I have to say will sound overly simplistic, but I have come to think that self-interest is the heart of the problem: I want to pay less taxes; I deserve this, I want that; I want to be elected — sounding every bit like the little boy in the old Andy Griffith show, eying his father and pounding on the desk of Sheriff Taylor, “I want that bike!”
Over the years of writing this column, I have received mail from individuals expressing opposition to what I had written. These letters spring from strong opinions and feelings.
A self-identified grandmother taking issue with what I had written proceeded to judge me unfit for the ministry. She made it clear that I did not belong in the pulpit and that she would not be surprised to hear “in two weeks your church will have fired you.” There was no hint of conversation. She knew what she believed, and that settled it.
Another letter arrived from a young man who wrote by hand an eight page declaration titled “You cannot possibly be a Christian.” Such anger and vile accusations surprised me. Why the need for such vitriol? In my response to him, I asked that question and stated that I thought he had misunderstood what I was saying. A couple of letters later, he apologized, saying, “You are a good guy.” At least a conversation occurred, such as it was.
I no longer receive these dissenting letters. Yet, I argue that I should hear from those who hold an alternative thought to mine.
But then there arrived a letter from someone who had from time to time written his disagreement, always signing his name. I had not heard from him in a while until this recent note: “Craig, I have replied, in the past, with different opinion; but, I thought your article on Sunday was excellent!!”
And there it is. Can you feel it? Here is a spirit that does not condemn someone with whom he strongly disagrees. Here is a spirit that converses by occasionally clarifying his own viewpoint, setting forth his case through his emails. And here is a spirit, perhaps at times angry and frustrated with me (though I did not sense this if he was), but who nevertheless refuses to condemn and signs his name. Here is an open-minded spirit.
My New Year’s resolution is to endeavor to emulate this spirit in 2021. And I have a long way to go, so I had better get started.
