It’s considered to be America’s hymn and has been performed and recorded across the spectrum by the likes of Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan: “I was standing, by my window, on one cold and cloudy day. When I saw that hearse come rolling, for to carry my mother away. Will the circle be unbroken, by and by, Lord, by and by? There’s a better home a-waiting, in the sky, Lord, in the sky.”
Or, my own version, “I was standing, at her bedside, on that dark and lonely night, when I heard that death bell tolling, for to carry my mother away.” I, who many years before was brought into this world by this lady, now stand beside her as she departs this world. “Will the circle be unbroken?”
Though this most popular version of the hymn attempts an answer, the question remains seemingly unfathomable. We accept that the body dies. “That comes with the program,” as C.S. Lewis might say. But what happens to the human spirit at the moment of death? Even the Bible declares it to be a great mystery, offering us only an attitude of faith: The mortal will put on immortality.
For some time now, I have enjoyed a love relationship with the word “wonder.” It is defined as “to think or speculate curiously” and “to be filled with admiration, amazement, awe.” Augustine moaned that “Men go abroad to wonder at the heights of mountains, at the huge waves of the sea, at the long courses of the rivers, at the vast compass of the ocean, at the circular motions of the stars, and they pass by themselves, without wondering.”
Two weeks ago, having answered the ringing of the phone, my wife walked into the hearth-room, where I sat reading. Seeing her face as she entered, I knew instantly — this call was “the call.” I held her close for some minutes before we settled into a conversation, wondering what it means to say “the mortal will put on immortality.”
In the days following, we talked and talked and then talked some more: “Where is she?” “Was she afraid?” “What might it be like for her?” Over and over, these questions crowd into our thinking, as the wondering goes on.
Given Augustine’s quote, I determined not to pass by this encounter with death without wondering. So, at the graveside service, I shared with the family the images of my imagination, sparked by Teilhard de Chardin’s idea that “We are not human beings having a spiritual experience, we are spiritual beings having a human experience.”
I do think there is an afterlife that transcends this world: not in the sense of family reunion, streets of gold, pearly gates, nor a life of leisure and rest, but in the sense of an advanced life evolving beyond this human experience. In this transcendent life there continues to exist the eternal treasures of love, justice, creativity, beauty, grace, mercy and, of course, wonder, to mention only a few.
I imagine that labor, struggle, responsibility, choice and happiness, as well as pain and suffering, success and failure, will exist as part of the afterlife. I imagine that questions and answers, trials and tribulations, failures and successes, will be part of our otherworldly experience, far different from what we now know. I also imagine this human experience is preparatory for tomorrow.
Is this too whimsical? Maybe so. But mankind did step out of the cave, looked beyond the mountains and up, at the sky, the moon and the stars, and then beyond and wondered. If I believe in God — and I do — then I dare to look out beyond today into tomorrow. And I am filled with wonder.
