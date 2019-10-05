As a young boy, I struggled with my parents’ commitment to Sunday night church services. We would leave the house a few minutes following the opening scenes of TV’s “The Wonderful World of Disney.” To this day, I can hear the theme song of the program, “When You Wish upon a Star …” and then, all too quickly, it was time to leave. Disney’s stories thrilled me, and most of them I missed.
These stories took aim at the spirit and imagination of children. They were special. Back then, I only knew what I liked — today, I have a profound appreciation of and respect for good stories. They fuel the imagination, prompting one to ponder ideas and truth and life. Perhaps this is what Harvard professor Robert Coles is thinking when he writes of “The Call of Stories.”
As a Christian, I am grateful that along the way I learned to read the Bible as literature rather than history. These stories, these magnificent dramatizations, tell how the Hebrew people attempted to understand and relate to God, and they have opened up to me “the wonderful world of the Old Testament.”
These spiritual ancestors of mine packaged their understanding of God in these stories, knowing they would be told for generations to come. They believed these stories shared their understanding of the word and way of God. In those ancient days, before the prophets, these stories were the means to communicate truth and beliefs.
Many of the stories have shorter ones within the longer one. For instance, the story of the Ten Commandments is a sub-story within the long story of the Exodus. Here is a highlighted version.
Moses is to go up into the mountain to meet with God. He instructs the people to wait patiently for his return. He was in the mountain “forty days and nights” (interpreted as “trial and struggle” — “a time of significance”). There, God appears, showing Moses only his back because no one can see the face of God and live. With a finger of fire, God writes the commandments on two tablets of stone. Moses returns, carrying the tablets, only to discover the people had made an idol of God. In a fit of rage and despair, Moses casts down the tablets, shattering them on the rocks. He then must plead the case of the people, seeking God’s patience and forgiveness.
When read as literature, this old, old story is freed from the burden of history, offering instead a dramatic, forceful story of expectation, failure, tragedy and grace, a story teeming with ideas and notions to be discussed, developed and lived.
Now hear the rest of the story! Years later, Moses, nearing death, gives a recitation of the Ten Commandments story as a part of his final address to the Hebrew people (Deuteronomy 5:6-21). In this recitation, there is added one bit of information not told in the earlier version.
As Moses tells the story, God spoke to him, telling him to gather up all the shattered pieces of the tablets, and “… go back up into the mountain.” He did, and later he came back down, carrying with him new tablets.
What might be discussed about this story? There are times in life when people, like Moses, like you and me, are so overcome with strong emotion — anger, despair, desire, insecurity, fear — that we lose control, and in the heat of the moment, well, we just blow it. And the word comes, “Go back into the mountain,” and let’s begin again.
Moses got more than a second chance, he got a new beginning. With God, there is always a new beginning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.