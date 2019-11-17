As she recovered from back surgery, Janice Post would walk 3 miles a day.
Often, her walks were filled with prayer as she pondered the next destination in her life’s journey.
Post, who has lived in Miami, Oklahoma, for the past 20 years, knew she would not return to her previous career as a vendor for Walmart. That job required lifting more than 50 pounds, something doctors told Post was now out of the question.
One day, Post said, she was walking and talking with God, telling him she wanted to find a new outlet for her creative energy.
“I knew I didn’t want to be bored,” Post said with a smile.
As an answer to her prayer, Post said the thought “why don’t you make candles” popped into her head. That small thought has helped Post develop her new career — creating candles under the moniker Windmills and Wicks.
Post, who grew up in rural Nebraska, said she’s always loved windmills. In fact the family’s windmill, which brought water up from the well, could be seen from her bedroom window. That windmill now sits on her Miami farm.
“Anytime there’s trouble, the wind blows us in different ways,” Post said. “We just need to adjust, just like a windmill. That was the idea behind Windmills and Wicks. Part of life is all about adjustment.”
Post has spent hours researching what to use to create candles. She made a lot of mistakes, she said, as she learned the science and artistry behind candlemaking, from the choice of materials to the size of each candle.
She decided to make her candles with soy wax, using a cotton wick and a clear container with silver lid. She keeps her candles colored white so people can use them in a variety of locations.
Post jokes she has the “best-smelling trash” in her neighborhood because her candle-making takes place in her kitchen. On a busy day, she can hand-pour 75 to 100 candles in small six-candle batches.
Including her fall and Christmas scents, Post has 41 different candles in her collection. Some will retire after the holidays, only to be replaced with five or six new scents in the spring.
Some of her favorite Christmas scents include Santa’s Whiskers, which she describes as a “nice mellow, guy scent,” and Arctic Night, which is “fresh with a little musk.” Christmas Hearth is a crowd favorite, with a scent filled with “pine, fruit and spices.”
She finds her scents through trial and error, joking she’s found a few duds along the way.
Post knows to look for scents that may lie out of her own palette. Once when searching for a new vanilla scent, she thought her test candles were duds. It turned out her son and daughter-in-law thought the scent, called Sandalwood Vanilla was a keeper.
“I have fun watching people sample scents,” Post said. “Some scents make people go ‘wow’ while others make them say ‘next’ or ‘oh no.’ It’s fun to watch mothers and daughters or best friends smell because they all have distinctive noses for the scents.”
Making candles has taught Post which scents she likes and which she doesn’t. She’s learned lavender is one of her least-favorite scents. She was also surprised one of her most requested combinations is eucalyptus and spearmint together — the most popular are clean, fresh scents such as citrus, grapefruit and lavender.
Post said making candles has given her a chance to explore her creative side and make handmade items.
“God knew my personality and knew I would enjoy this, because it’s not like a job,” Post said. “I think this is unique because you don’t find a lot of candles hand poured in small batches. These are not manufactured or mass (produced) candles.”
As the business grows, Post is exploring a new location to make her candles. She also runs Gallery 9, which has a large collection of Charles Banks Wilson works for sale.
Post’s candles come in two sizes: travel size (2-ounce) or regular (9-ounce). She also makes wax melts for burners. She plans to add reed defusers to her line as an option for those who want scents without a flame.
“This is been a slow road, a journey,” Post said. “Making candles, like any business, is not for someone who wants to get rich quick or easy. There’s a lot about it which requires me to get out of my comfort zone.
“But it’s a labor of love. It’s more than a job, it’s a life choice. It’s something I decided I was going to commit myself to doing. Sometimes in life, we doubt ourselves. But sometimes, when we trust and open up our hearts, God guides (us) to the right place, right time and even the right candle.”
For now, Post sells her candles at her gallery and during holiday markets. She plans to be at Carver Days on Dec. 7 at George Washington Carver National Monument outside of Diamond, and at the holiday market on Nov. 30 at Riverbend Casino, Wyandotte, Oklahoma. She also sells her candles at Paint Chips & Glitter in Webb City.
“I’ve learned anything is possible,” Post said. “I had the same job for 32 years. I never branched out or tried anything new. You never know what abilities and what there is, until you try new things.”
More about Post
Post and her husband, Harold, live in Miami and just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. Together the couple have two adult sons, one adult daughter and six grandchildren. A third son died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 15.
