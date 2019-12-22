While Christmas shopping last week, I ran into a friend who gave me a lengthy ear bending on why he is less than joyous about the holiday season.
He related that he finds it annoying and half depressing that he must spend money he doesn’t have to buy gifts for family members he doesn’t like. Then, he’s expected to socialize with them, he added disgustedly. On top of that, he noted, he’s trying to fit in Christmas parties around plans to host a friend who is visiting town for the holidays.
He didn’t mince his words in describing where Currier and Ives can put their picture-perfect Christmas.
Of course, such earfuls are typical of the holidays. It’s understandably a trying time of year. It’s a season rich in tradition and high in expectations with those Currier and Ives images hovering all around us. For those who have lost loved ones, have strained family relations or are otherwise struggling, it can build anxiety, resentfulness or despondency. Memories of the happier times wash over them and their inability to recoup those times makes them depressed at worst and cranky at best.
There are also the demands of balancing a holiday schedule — the decorating, gift shopping, baking and cooking, and juggling of parties and events — that can pile on the stress. It doesn’t help that cold and dreary weather can dampen the energy and the attitude.
But there are actions we can take to pull us through the throes of the holidays and tamp the humbug attitude. We can learn to accept, rather than dwell on the losses that have forever transformed our Christmases. We can stave off the stress by focusing on the moment, the immediate needs, rather than concentrating on everything that must get done in the coming days.
That can take a lot of work. I’ve found that the easiest, most fast-acting tonic for holiday blues and over-commitment is creativity. It de-clutters the mind and distracts from grief- or stress-ridden thoughts. It’s an escape that can lead to moments of inspiration, filling our minds with a more positive attitude.
It can be anything that requires creative thinking, no matter how simple or complex. It can be dancing, making crafts, sewing or baking — anything that’s creative and absorbing.
It doesn’t have to involve real art skill. It’s fine to make mistakes or to be elementary in what you’re creating. The point is using creative juices as an escape.
Here’s a few ideas:
• Make your own holiday decorations. The year I made all my tree decorations I freed my inner child in the process. I fashioned a wire star as a tree topper and used wire and paper to make ornaments. It’s a bit late to create tree decorations, but it’s never too late to add some general decorations to the home.
• Design your own gift-wrapping paper. Use paper sacks, printer or butcher paper and add artistic touches using crayons, colored pencils, or watercolor or acrylic paints. Even if the wrapping is rudimentary, it will stand out from the typical wrappings that surround the tree.
• Create a thankfulness tree or a wish tree for the coming year. Use a real plant or fashion a tree from other materials, then write what you’re thankful for or your wishes on pieces of paper and hang them on the tree. Writing down our thankfulness and wishes makes them stick in our minds.
• Create a calendar for the coming year. Blank calendars can be downloaded from the Internet and you can fill in the dates of special occasions and birthdays. You can draw or paint designs on it or, if you have the software, you decorate it with personal photos.
• Make holiday cards for family members or for delivery to nursing homes. Use stencils, scrap booking materials, or draw or paint on them and write personal messages.
Any of these can lead to new traditions that make future holidays more uplifting.
Don’t view such creative time as something that adds to your to do list. Think of it as taking time for yourself to de-stress and get some mental escape. Turning to creativity is a heck of a lot better than drowning in alcohol for holiday relief and it’s a preventive to lashing out at loved ones or cursing at inconsiderate holiday shoppers.
Try it. You might find it to be a nice holiday gift to yourself.
Have a cool yule!
