WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Ozark Area CROP Hunger Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at the Webb City Farmers Market pavilion, 106 E. Tracy St.
The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. Participants should plan to walk either a mile or 2.5 miles around the trail at King Jack Park. CROP Hunger Walk T-shirts will be available to purchase.
A quarter of the funds raised will support the Lion Co-op, a food and personal hygiene pantry at Missouri Southern State University, as well as Bright Futures Joplin's snack pack program. The rest of the funds will support the global work of Church World Service, which works in more than 30 countries to empower local communities.
To register for the walk in advance, or to make a donation, go to events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/joplinmo.
Checks may be made payable to CWS/CROP and mailed to Central United Methodist Church, 5 S. Pennsylvania St., Webb City, MO 64870. Donations are tax-deductible.
Details: Clint or Kim Lambeth at 417-673-4238, 417-850-4238.
