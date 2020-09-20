Neosho, Mo. — Crowder College fall 2020 enrollment has identified a head count of 4,197 students taking 39,993 hours. These numbers reflect currently enrolled students as of count day, Sept. 4.
Credit hours for fall 2019 were 41,007, a difference of 1014 hours.
“I am very proud of the time and energy the faculty and staff have devoted to creating a safe and supportive learning environment where students can take classes with high academic standards,” stated Dr. Glenn Coltharp, president of Crowder College. “In this challenging time, we are very proud of the fact that our credit hours only dropped 2.5%. Across the nation, most higher education institutions are facing a much higher drop in credit hours enrolled in by students. We interpret this number as our students recognizing not only the environment we have created at Crowder but also the support for a community college education. The return on a student’s tuition is the best investment a student can make in his or her future.”
Enrollment in second eight-week classes that start the week of Oct. 14 is still available. To enroll, a person can apply online: www.crowder.edu and schedule an appointment for enrollment.
Crowder College has six locations serving a nine-county service region throughout Southwest Missouri. As a community college, Crowder offers more than 80 degrees and programs that transfer to a university or prepare a student to enter the workforce.
