NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College Community Theatre will present Agatha Christie’s "Murder on the Orient Express" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, in the Elsie Plaster Community Center, 601 Laclede Ave.
The show is adapted by Ken Ludwig and directed by NaTasha O’Brien-Davies.
Tickets are available at the door. They are $10 for adults, $6 for children younger than 12 and $8 for senior citizens and students. The production is rated PG.
