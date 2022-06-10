NEOSHO, Mo. — Let’s face it, most local theatrical plays are geared toward adults — few, if any, are acted out on stage by younger-aged actors with the sole purpose of entertaining young audiences.
Enter Shirley Gollhofer.
Late next week, the Crowder College Theatre Department will go live with a much-anticipated musical with the little ones in mind — “Annie Jr.” — featuring everyone’s favorite red-haired icon.
Gollhofer’s first exposure to junior versions of classic musicals took place last year when she directed “Junie B. Jones.” She called working with younger actors an “amazing experience” and “something new.” She followed that initial success with the production of a second junior musical, co-directing “Frozen Jr.” last December. Now, she’s focused her attention on “Little Orphan Annie.”
“One of the reasons I wanted to do this production was because, in one version or another, it is a ‘classic,’” Gollhofer said, “and I am partial to the ‘feel good’ children’s plays.”
“Annie Jr.” runs between 65 and 70 minutes with no intermission; both the music and the books have been adapted for the younger actors and audiences, she said. The good news? All the classic songs from the original “Annie” are there, such as “It’s The Hard Knock Life,” “Tomorrow,” “Little Girls,” “I Think I’m Going to Like It Here” and “Maybe.”
“All the songs you either want to sing along with or find yourself humming out of the blue,” she said.
For those of you who may not know the story, Annie charms everyone’s heart despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She — along with her lovable dog Sandy — is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks.
The cast includes: Violet Hill as Annie, along with Eva Wylly, Allie Rhymer, Breanna Oswald, Bree Ward, Cloey Belcher, Dora Gilreath, Gage Starbuck, Gracie Lawson, Josh Maize, Lily Richardson, MacKenzie Whipkey, Micah Corrick, Nora Boyt, Sean Harper and Via Dennis. Some of the actors in the play, Gollhofer said, hail from Joplin, Carthage, Carl Junction, Diamond, Neosho, Granby, Anderson and Monett — “I think we are covering the Four-State Area quite well.”
The highlight of the show, she continued, is the show itself.
“You’ll leave with the songs in your head, and your children will be trying some of the dance moves.”
Joining Gollhofer behind the scenes is Kara Sandlin (choreographer), Bethan Laster (music direction), Seldon Harris (set construction) and set design (Langley Miller).
Gollhofer admitted she doesn’t really have a favorite part in the play or song, “as the entire show is a big ‘hug’ because Annie’s up-beat approach to life makes you just want to feel better — to be optimistic yourself; to just enjoy the moment.”
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, with 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. twin performances on Saturday. All four shows will take place in the Elsie Plaster Center, 601 Laclede Ave. Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $8 for children. Tickets may be purchased at crowderbookstore.com/events.
Details: 417-455-5678.
