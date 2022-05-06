Crowder Sentry awards

The Crowder Sentry staff includes (from left) adviser Latonia Bailey and Elsey Rafail, Dora Gilreath, Kherz'den Humphrey, Nona Stewart, Kaleb Fobair and Isabelle Bryson. Courtesy | Crowder College

NEOSHO, Mo. — The student newspaper of Crowder College, the Crowder Sentry, recently won Best Missouri Community College Newspaper in a contest co-sponsored by the Missouri Press Association and the Missouri College Media Association.

The Crowder Sentry staff also won first-place awards for best overall newspaper, sweepstakes, feature page, editorial writing and campus engagement/promotion; second place for photo page, Page 1 design and special section; and third place for sports page, special section and website.

Individual awards also were given to:

• Lindee Mitchell, Cassville: Second place, campus engagement/promotion.

• Sarah Jones, El Dorado Springs: Second place, feature writing; third place, news photography; honorable mention, news photography.

• Samuel Carlson, Independence: Second place, sports column; second place, sports writing.

• Kherz’den Humphrey, Joplin: First place, multimedia package; first place, story illustration; second place, column; second place, video.

• Nona Stewart, Kodiak, Alaska: First place, feature page.

• Aaron Bayless, Neosho: First place, multimedia package.

• Dora Gilreath, Neosho: First place, editorial/op-ed page; third place, entertainment review; third place, video.

• Elsey Rafail, Neosho: Second place, information graphic.

• Glory Reitz, Neosho: First place, video.

• Isaiah Ruby, Neosho: Third place, sports writing.

• Kaleb Fobair, Seneca: First place, multimedia package; third place, information graphic.

