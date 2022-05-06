NEOSHO, Mo. — The student newspaper of Crowder College, the Crowder Sentry, recently won Best Missouri Community College Newspaper in a contest co-sponsored by the Missouri Press Association and the Missouri College Media Association.
The Crowder Sentry staff also won first-place awards for best overall newspaper, sweepstakes, feature page, editorial writing and campus engagement/promotion; second place for photo page, Page 1 design and special section; and third place for sports page, special section and website.
Individual awards also were given to:
• Lindee Mitchell, Cassville: Second place, campus engagement/promotion.
• Sarah Jones, El Dorado Springs: Second place, feature writing; third place, news photography; honorable mention, news photography.
• Samuel Carlson, Independence: Second place, sports column; second place, sports writing.
• Kherz’den Humphrey, Joplin: First place, multimedia package; first place, story illustration; second place, column; second place, video.
• Nona Stewart, Kodiak, Alaska: First place, feature page.
• Aaron Bayless, Neosho: First place, multimedia package.
• Dora Gilreath, Neosho: First place, editorial/op-ed page; third place, entertainment review; third place, video.
• Elsey Rafail, Neosho: Second place, information graphic.
• Glory Reitz, Neosho: First place, video.
• Isaiah Ruby, Neosho: Third place, sports writing.
• Kaleb Fobair, Seneca: First place, multimedia package; third place, information graphic.
