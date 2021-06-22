NEOSHO, Mo. — Junie B. Jones, the beloved fictional character from the award-winning line of books, will come to life on stage this week when the musical debuts on the Crowder College campus.
Directed by Shirley Gollhofer and performed by the Crowder College Community Theatre, the show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Elsie Plaster Community Center, 601 Laclede Ave.
Tickets are available at the door. Adults are $12 and children are $8.
The cast includes Via Dennis, Shana Whisman, Tyler Carpenter, Violet Hill, Jack Sitton, Bailey Danner, Dora Gilreath, Brook Payne, Gracie Lawson, Nora Boyt, Scott Franks, Sarah Gabrielle and Denna Clymer.
Details: 417-451-2332.
