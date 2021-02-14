Crystal Bridge exhibit melds fine art, crafts

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – After viewing “Crafting America,” the new focus exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, I’ve begun to think that the line between fine art and craft is a bit blurred.
I suppose I’d never thought about a firm definition of crafts or their delineation from fine art. I’ve just known crafts when I saw them. Generally, they’re simple in form, technique or vision.
Going into the “Crafting America” exhibit, I had expected to get a more definitive idea of the difference between crafts and fine art. But I was offered little more than this nebulous explanation:
“Craft can have several meanings, but in its essence, craft is skilled making on a human scale. It’s not a strict category, but rather a set of practices that can be as simple or as complex as the individual wants to make it. Craft is ritual, skill, history, reinvention, storytelling, material concentration and rhythm.”
That could be applied to either crafts or fine art I thought as I worked my way through the exhibit of roughly 120 objects by more than 90 artists. To my academically untrained eye, I was viewing finely created art — pottery, wood turnings, weavings, fiber hangings, glass work, sculptural jewelry and more.
But I began to gather insights the farther I moved through the exhibit. While the exhibit didn’t lay it out simply, I realized that, generally, crafts and fine art aren’t that far removed from one another, aside from their purposes. While crafts have decorative, functional and fashion purposes, fine art is created purely with aesthetic intentions, usually to express emotions, make a statement, provoke thought. Otherwise, both crafts and fine art are a process of turning an idea into something tangible, using vision and tools of the trade. Both require practiced skill and precision, though fine art requires more studied learning. Often, craft skills are passed from generations of family.
The exhibit represents American crafting from the 1940s to today with perspectives representing everyone from Native Americans to immigrants who brought their crafting skills with them to the U.S. There is a quilt sewn by Seminole women, memorializing tribe members who had died in World Wars I and II, and artfully crafted furniture and a hanging wire sculpture created by Japanese Americans held in U.S. internment camps during World War II.
As the exhibit moves into the 21st century, pieces become larger scale and more sculptural, whether they’re fiber hangings, jewelry, pottery or glass pieces. Some of them are cross disciplinary, incorporating wood with concrete or mixing terra cotta with wood and metal. Still others incorporate household items — safety pins, buttons, beads, brooches, glitter and sequins — or found objects.
An example of the latter is the piece “What Are You Looking At?” by brothers Einar and Jamix de la Torre. Created from blow glass and resin and thickly ornamented with found objects, it has references to Mexican folk art and contemporary pop culture. It mixes a range of imagery that includes the famed masked Lucha Libre Mexican wrestlers alongside Aztec calendar stones.
A piece that captivated several viewers was “Tigris T-1” by Ann Lemanski, a sculpture of a tiger balancing on a colorful ball, the newest acquisition for the Crystal Bridges permanent collection. Standing at just over 5 feet tall, it’s constructed of copper rod and artificial sinew covered with archival print paper. It draws attention to the power of a predator made obedient to the desires of human handlers.
Also grabbing attention was a larger than life, elaborately feathered Mardi Gras costume created by Native Americans, and a Nick Cave Soundsuit, one of several extravagantly ornamented sculptural costumes that have made Cave one of America’s leading contemporary artists. This Soundsuit is created from fabric with appliqued crochet, knitted yarn, and buttons. Cave recently closed an exhibit of his works at The Momentary, downtown Bentonville’s new contemporary art space that’s a satellite to Crystal Bridges.
I came out of “Crafting America” feeling that, generally speaking, the differences between crafting and fine art are interpreted by the viewer. But I have friends who construed the exhibit differently, viewing it as distinctly crafting. Obviously, interpretations of the exhibit are no different than preferences in art — it’s all individual.
The exhibit runs through May 31, and admission is $12 for nonmembers and free for members. In following of state COVID-19 precautionary mandates, face coverings are required of visitors age 10 and older, with masks provided to those without them. Because of capacity limits, timed visits are required. They may be scheduled on the museum website, www.crystalbridges.org/exhibitions/crafting-america.
