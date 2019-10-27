In roughly 48 hours, some of America’s finest young dancing talent will be performing right here in Joplin, a choreographed performance that only a handful of Joplin residents have had the chance to see.
Based out of New York City, the junior company of legendary dance choreographer Alvin Ailey and his world-renowned dance theater, Ailey II, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Joplin High School performing arts center.
It is the first performance in Connect2Culture’s 2019-2020 Curtains Up Series, which is dedicated to bringing a variety of national touring artists to Joplin. It’s also the first time in the series history that ballet has been given the spotlight.
“These dancers are the best of the best,” said Emily Frankoski, community arts director for Connect2Culture. “Expect to see the next generation of dance, as well as fresh, innovative choreography, including at least one world premiere.”
Since 1974, Ailey II has become one of the most popular modern dance companies in the United States. Dance magazine described them as “second to none,” while The New York Times wrote: “There’s nothing like an evening spent with Ailey II, the younger version of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The entire company looks terrific. Clearly, the future is theirs.”
Ailey II dancer Marcel Wilson Jr., who hails from the Bronx, said he loves traveling to parts of the United States he’s never before visited.
“I think that’s one of the best parts of Ailey II, honestly,” he said. “We change lives every day by bringing dance to people that would most likely not be able to experience a live performance. (Alvin) Ailey always said that, ‘Dance came from the people and should always be given back to the people.’”
The performance will include a contemporary ballet called “Still” that will include all 12 members of the company. There will also be a high energy, modern jazz piece called “Where There Are Tongues,” which preaches community, as well as a Gaga-inspired work called “Psukhe.”
In addition to the performance, Connect2Culture is providing a master class with Ailey II dancer Amarachi Valentina Korie, meeting with 35 area dance students from Joplin’s local dance studios.
“It’s always our hope to inspire the next generation of people to pursue (dance),” Wilson Jr. said. “It’s something that we speak about every performance before the curtains go up. All 12 of us aspire to be people that inspires people to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.”
Tickets are $30 for orchestra seats, $25 for mezzanine and front balcony seats, and $20 back balcony seats. Discounted package tickets are still available. Tickets are available at www.connect2culture.org or at the door on the day of the performance.
Details: 417-501-5550.
