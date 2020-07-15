Doug Dicharry has a confession to make. He thrives on playing his special brand of folk-rock music to the little ones.
At the most recent North Heights Porchfest, for example, he made eye contact with just about any child he saw while performing live, often grinning when catching a glimpse of a tyke dancing to the beat of his songs.
And during a recent online concert, a nearly two-hour event conducted live on Facebook from his Webb City home earlier this month, he tried to coax one of his children onstage for a cameo appearance.
“Want to say hi?” he asked. “There’s 23 people out in the world you can say hi to right now.”
It’s one of the primary reasons why his upcoming concert in downtown Joplin is family friendly and open to all ages.
“I love playing for kids, and I love people to be able to bring their kids out (to watch),” said Dicharry, who performs as the solo act known as Dance Monkey Dance. “I just get such a kick at how kids get so excited about stuff. I’ve got a few songs that are kidlike, and I love playing them.
“There’s usually at least a few kids whose parents have gotten them an ukulele or harmonica. … They come up to me, and they’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, I play harmonica,’ and I’ll say, ‘Tell me more about it. Let’s talk shop.’ They love hearing about what you can do with the (musical) instruments, and they love seeing someone do something with them.”
He said he goes out of his way to encourage them to continue their pursuit of music.
“I think that’s very important,” he said.
Equally important is giving pandemic-weary area residents the chance to listen to live music while wearing masks and observing social distancing. Dance Monkey Dance will go live at 8 p.m. Friday at Bookhouse Cinema’s outdoor venue building, located at 715 E. Broadway St. in Joplin. Admission is $5.
“We are really excited to host Doug on our back patio,” said Brad Crane, owner of the theater and restaurant along with his wife, Holly. “It’s a really casual setting, so people can feel pretty relaxed while they watch the show.”
Small stages and settings are Dicharry’s specialty, in a way, who has performed to high praise in the past at popular venues such as the Coda Concert House, Blackthorn Pizza and Pub and the Webb City Farmers Market.
A former member of the Ben Miller Band, Dicharry departed in 2015 to form Dance Monkey Dance. Onstage, he is surrounded by a large array of musical instruments and equipment. Front and center is his guitar, of course. Within easy reach sit a trombone and trumpet. Close by are his harmonica and kazoo. Below, his feet perform on what he calls a “stompstage,” a custom-built platform that lets him create and amplify a drum set’s thump-pop rhythm. He also uses a loop station, in which he can record harmonies, melodies, rhythms and other sound effects to make songs sound like they were being played by a full band behind him. But nothing is prerecorded. All sounds are created live onstage.
He’s a busy man onstage, he’ll tell you. While performing, he’s singing, instruments humming, feet constantly moving, arms a blur.
While he certainly enjoyed his online concerts from the comforts of his home, something is lost in translation when there’s no live audience out there to receive the musical energy he’s creating for them.
“The thing that you lose is the live vibe, that reciprocated energy, when you go for something and it strikes the chord with somebody in the audience, and they let you know what’s happening. … This makes you strive even harder to make better music,” Dicharry said. “And hopefully that strikes another chord with them, and they give you more energy back and you’re actually creating energy between you and whoever is listening.”
For more information, call 417-825-5161.
