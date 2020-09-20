More than a dandy doodle, a Zentangle is a way to relax and create art at the same time.
Families can learn this drawing way of drawing together during a workshop set for Saturday online. Teri Diggs will teach a method that makes de-stressing as easy as finding a fine-point pen and paper.
"It's a meditative form of art," said Sarah Serio, president of the Neosho Arts Council, the presenting group. "With everything going on now, it's good to take a break and create something."
In a nutshell: Where a doodle is freehand and free-thought, a Zentangle has a loose structure that encourages the repetition of shapes. The resulting pattern can be quite satisfying as repetition and creation combine.
The technique was created in 2003 by Rick Roberts and Marla Thomas, who have developed a publishing company and training structure around their creation.
The creators' eight-step Zentagle method has artists start with four corners connected by straight or curvy lines, then seeded with a string line in the middle. That string line creates sections for what they call "tangles" — a predefined sequence of strokes that create a pattern.
Diggs taught the technique to participants of an artCentral online summer camp, Serio said. The subject fit well with the Neosho Arts Council's fall workshops. The result is a piece of art that soothes during the creation.
"Repetition and creation are the keys to this," Serio said. "It's relaxing and meditative, and you're creating something."
Zentangles will be featured in a few more workshops throughout the season, including Zentangle pumpkins and monograms. Other workshops in the series include comic artist Jeremy Haun teaching techniques.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.