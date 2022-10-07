Truth, they say, is stranger than fiction, and that idiom will be proven in spades during next weekend’s paranormal conference in Joplin.
Dubbed “October Country” and hosted by Dark Ozarks’ Lisa Martin and Joshua Heston, it is a “celebration of everything noir and mysterious in the Ozarks.”
Established in 2020, Dark Ozarks is a multiplatform site that discusses the strange and the unusual in the Ozarks area, the region that blankets southern Missouri.
The convention will begin at noon Saturday, Oct. 15, at the VFW Post 534, 110 E. Veterans Way in Joplin. Don’t let the word “convention” fool you, however; there will be no panelists here, nor vendors selling toys or actors and artists selling autographs.
“We want to focus more on being a community in the room, engaging the audience in a two-way dialogue,” said Martin, a veteran paranormal investigator and author. “We end having a lot of stories shared and just experiences and thoughts; I think it’s more engaging and people don’t get as bored as if they are being lectured to.”
From noon to 7 p.m., interactive sessions will take place on topics such as Ozark-based folklore, unexplained mysteries and the paranormal.
Specifically, “we’ll be talking about some of the phenomenon in the area, such as the Spook Light, cryptid (Bigfoot) sightings and stranger things; we actually have a lot of shape-shifter lore in the area, things like that,” Martin said. “We’ll also probably dive a little into UFOs because we are a hot spot for that kind of thing as well. Then we’ll talk about hauntings and a few infamous crimes or mysteries, that kind of thing.”
Touching on historical mysteries is important, Martin said, particularly when it comes to getting the facts correct and dismissing fabrications.
“We find that a lot of people, particularly those younger than we are, are of the opinion that a lot of these things that are actually true are urban legends,” she said. “We get a lot of (youngsters) who think the Spook Light is not real, that there’s nothing out there, or they’ve never gone out to the road. A lot of people say Billy Cook never existed.”
William Edward Cook Jr. was a Joplin man who went on a 22-day killing spree in late 1950 and early 1951, killing six people, including a family of five and their pet dog. Cook was executed in a gas chamber at San Quentin Prison in California. His remains were buried at an undisclosed location in Joplin’s Peace Church Cemetery.
“So I think,” Martin continued, “that these kinds of things are important to keeping our shared history alive.”
People are drawn to the spooky and surreal, she said.
“It’s our shared experience, these stories. It’s traditional storytelling; they’re our stories,” she said.
Martin expects around 300 people to attend next weekend’s conference, and she hopes it can become an annual event.
Tickets are $20, and they can be purchased in advance at www.paranormalsciencelab.com or at the door. Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase throughout the day.
