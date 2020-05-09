As Nicole Drouin Amayo sits in the parking lot of her dance studio, she reflects on the reality of the dance family known in the community as Miss Karen’s.
It’s a studio, built on a foundation laid 50 years ago by her mother, that has withstood multiple tragedies — including the May 2011 tornado — to become a destination for hundreds of dancers and their families.
Now on the eve of the studio’s 50th season, Nicole is using Mother’s Day as a way to reflect on Karen Drouin’s life and legacy.
Becoming Miss Karen’s
Karen’s picture hangs in the entrance of the studio, now located on Davis Boulevard, near 20th and Range Line Road. It’s accompanied by a detailed biography. Nicole put it there to help new families understand why the studio is named Miss Karen’s.
The dance studio began in 1971, when Karen decided — with the encouragement of her mentor Marion Hatley — to open her own studio in a one room garage conversion just off Main Street.
In 1974, Nicole’s mother built a new studio at 1910 Ohio Ave. It remained there, welcoming students through its doors, until the events of May 22, 2011.
Life was not always easy for Karen. In April 1973, Karen, her mother and a great-aunt, were taking a cousin back to college in Oklahoma. On their way home, the trio got into a car wreck. The incident left Karen severely injured and killed the other two women.
She was in a coma for six weeks, with multiple broken bones and a head injury. A back injury almost put a stop to her dancing career.
Nicole, born in October 1974, never met her grandmother, though she’s heard plenty of stories of how Frances Hollingsworth would sew costumes in exchange for her daughters’ dance classes.
Nicole’s first memories of the studio life came as she tagged along with mother to take classes or to watch others learn. She joked that answering the phone was one of her first duties at the studio.
“I was not there every single day, but I was there enough to see the ins and outs,” Nicole said. “My mom did a really great job at making sure I didn’t loathe going to the studio.”
On Saturdays, Nicole would take a class, then walk down to the corner store to buy a candy bar. She recalls sitting in her mom’s office, watching her teach the older dancers.
“I always knew her as a dance teacher,” Nicole said. “But she was also a business owner. As I got older, I realized she did so much more than just teaching.”
Karen based her classes on the Cecchetti method of ballet, and her students also took part in Dance Masters programing. Nicole remains a member of both schools of thought, in honor of her mother’s legacy and what Karen used for the studio’s foundation.
Becoming a teacher
After graduating from high school, Nicole studied at Oklahoma City University, known world-wide as a performing arts school. After two years of study, Nicole began to dance professionally, working around the world — all while completing a degree in psychology from the University of Las Vegas.
Nicole said no matter where she was during Christmas, her mother always traveled to spend the holiday with her — be it in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, New York City or even New Zealand.
After 15 years on the road, Nicole returned to teach alongside her mother. Before that, Nicole taught short-term classes or master classes at various studios.
Nicole put her psychology degree to work, taking a position at the Lafayette House, the domestic violence organization in Joplin. Then life shifted again, as Karen was diagnosed with cancer.
Nicole found herself taking on more responsibilities at the studio, as she taught alongside her mother, sitting in her director’s chair.
“Honestly, it was one of the most beautiful times I can think of,” Nicole said, as she described how her mother would often spend the time teaching her to be a better instructor. “I realized she was training me to take her spot. In the last months of her life, she was with me in the studio, teaching me things she wanted me to pass on to students.”
Facing 2011
The year 2011 would be filled with a series of life-defining events for Nicole. The year began when her mother died from cancer in January.
Then, on May 22, the EF5 tornado destroyed the building her mother built decades earlier. The following day, on May 23, Nicole’s father, Skip Drouin, suffered a heart attack.
She recalls following her father’s ambulance out of town, as he was transported to Via Christi in Pittsburg, Kansas. She wondered if anything remained of the studio.
When her dad was transported to a hospital in Kansas City, Nicole returned to Joplin. She managed to get to the studio — only three walls of the office remained standing. Everything else was destroyed.
“It was just a bunch of boards, bricks and ballet shoes,” Nicole said, saying she could only salvage a few photographs at that moment. “I left it, because I needed go get things and head to Kansas City.”
She recalls at one point, during the events, members of her dance family reached out to help her began the recovery process.
As she cared for her father, and younger siblings, members of her dance family helped box up anything which could be saved. Her mom’s cherished director’s chair and the “scary Santa” statue — part of the studio’s annual Christmas display — were among those items.
On June 2, Nicole’s father died. Not wanting to make any major decisions, Nicole chose to move the studio into the shopping center near Cracker Barrel. It would remain there for two years, before the studio’s current home on Davis Boulevard was completed.
Nicole said she drew strength from the studio family — some of whom were second or third generation students. Two things kept her in Joplin — her younger siblings from her dad’s remarriage and her love of her mother’s students, who were now her students.
The adventurer who loved to travel found a new purpose. Nicole would remain in Joplin and rebuild her studio.
“I’d fallen in love with my kids, the studio and building relationships with my dancers and their families,” Nicole said. “I fully understand why she taught for 40 years. I can’t imagine doing anything else. It was clear at the time, I was exactly where I was supposed to be.”
In a way, the tornado became a blessing. It allowed Nicole to not only rebuild the studio for current students but also plan for the future.
“I got to start it in my own way,” Nicole said. “Without a physical building, the slate was wiped clean.”
Her mother’s legacy would not be limited by a brick and mortar facility. It would be found in the love and artistry in the new location.
After the tornado, Ellen Ferreira owner of Costume Gallery — a national company Karen used for costumes — reached out to Nicole. The call sparked an instant connection. Ellen became Nicole’s mentor, and in a way, part of her extended family.
Thanks to Ellen’s encouragement, along with an email sent out to all of her contacts, Nicole reopened with everything she needed to start fresh. She had everything from dance bags and shoes, to music, props and even a dance floor.
Ellen and others would later send Nicole to a conference for studio owners. Nicole credits the class for helping her learn to run the business.
In 2012, Miss Karen’s studio held a benefit recital for The Spotlight School of Dance in Creston, Iowa. It was their chance to help another dance family affected by a tornado.
Since then, on a rotating basis, Nicole sets aside recital funds to benefit local nonprofits who work with children. She estimates her dancers have helped raise more than $20,000 for various area organizations.
“We do it that way as a way to honor mom,” Nicole said, as she reflects on her studio family, which has grown to include 13 dance instructors, two vocal instructors and more than 650 students plus their families.
Looking ahead
The year 2011 wasn’t all bad. In the fall, Nicole noticed as this “cute guy” started bringing his nieces to the studio for lessons. She knew his name was David but mainly knew him as her friend’s older brother.
One Saturday, David Amayo asked Nicole to lunch. Four months later, they married. They have two children: Max, 7, and Sunny, 5.
“I think it was part of a bigger plan,” Nicole said. “As the adventurer, I said I never wanted my wings clipped, but now I know that true love doesn’t make you feel like your wings are clipped.
“I feel like my parents were blowing me a kiss, saying, ‘Here’s your life, settle down and enjoy it.’”
Nicole’s children take lessons at the studio, becoming the third generation to be part of the studio’s story. Max takes hip hop, while Sunny participates in classes with younger students.
Like her mother, Nicole strives to let her children enjoy time at the studio. She laughs, saying Sunny is learning to answer the phone — just like she did as a young girl.
“I can see that little spark of passion,” Nicole said, as she talks about Sunny.
