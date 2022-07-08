David Phelps, as part of his Gamechanger Live! Tour, will be in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at First Baptist Church in Joplin, 4128 Connecticut Ave.
Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University and has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, perhaps best known as the tenor for the Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band. He has performed at numerous venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
The Joplin performance, featuring Phelps and his musical entourage, will feature many of the songs from his new "Gamechanger" recording. Joining Phelps on stage will be comedian Mickey Bell.
Details: www.davidphelps.com, 417-623-1014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.