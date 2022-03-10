Daylight saving time begins Sunday, and the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri is encouraging everyone to test smoke alarms as they turn their clocks forward one hour.
To stay safe from home fires:
• Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.
• Replace smoke alarms that are 10 or older. That’s because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
• Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes. Include at least two ways to get out from every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance from your home.
• Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.
Details: redcross.org/fire.
