WEBB CITY, Mo. — Central United Methodist Church congregation members on Sunday, Sept. 20, will celebrate the arrival of a brand new addition to the 112-year-old church — a state-of-the-art digital organ.
This is just the fourth musical organ the long-standing downtown church has utilized during worship services, said Scott Stone, a member of the Joplin Area Organist’s Association. The group’s purpose is to promote church organs and the beautiful music they play throughout the Joplin metro area.
According to Stone, the church’s previous organ, an analog instrument purchased in 1974, was state-of-the-art back then but had “lived out its service.” Through talks with other association members, he discovered that the First Baptist Church of Webb City, located just a few blocks over from the Methodist church, had a relatively new digital organ “housed inside a closet.” The organ, Stone continued, had been purchased after the 2007 ice storm had collapsed a large portion of the church’s roof. Following discussions between officials from the neighboring churches, a deal was struck for the Rodgers Masterpiece Opus 1675 organ.
“It was a really good deal,” said Central United Methodist Church member Craig Smith. “(First Baptist officials) wanted it to go to someone local.”
On Tuesday, June 30, the musical instrument left the Baptist Church and was carefully transported two blocks east, past Roane and Ball Streets to be brought into the ground level inside the Methodist church located off Pennsylvania. It was finally nestled into its current corner spot inside the sanctuary after being lifted, via the old-fashioned use of ropes around the movers, up a flight of stairs. It took seven men to accomplish the feat.
“I watched the whole thing,” said 18-year-old church member Lance Smith. He said the new organ was too wide to go up the stairs using just a dolly. “I was impressed.”
“It’s a rare event,” added Craig Smith, Lance’s father. “You don’t see a lot of organs being moved here or there.”
The church’s old analog organ wasn’t sent out to pasture; it has found a new home with a local private collector who plans to restore it to its former glory.
The new Rodgers organ, added Stone, “is basically a continuation of the tradition for 112 years that this building has been here.”
The new digital organ offers richer music and 500-plus new sounds. Analog organs used oscillators and frequency dividers to create sound, while digital organs employ additive synthesis and sampling technology to make music.
“Technology has changed so much in 40 years,” Stone said, “from analog to digital. It’s just amazing.”
“We really got good value out of the (old analog organ),” Craig Smith said. “We’ll get at least 50 years value out of this one, too.
“It’s always sentimental that people gave to the (old) organ, and you always appreciate that and you want to honor that,” he continued. “For us to be able to get this organ, I think it’s a continuing to honor those who gave to that old organ. I think they would have been proud (of us).”
Lance Smith, who has been taking piano lessons since first grade, is now the proud musician playing the new organ on Sundays.
Smith, a senior at Carl Junction High School who plans to major in music in college, plays the new organ for churchgoers each Sunday morning.
“They really do like” the sound of the organ playing, he said. “I’ll have people come up to me every Sunday who thank me for playing the organ.”
Want to go?
The dedication ceremony for the First United Methodist Church’s new organ is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. All are welcome to attend this free, musical event. Details: 417-673-4238.
