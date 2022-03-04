MANKATO, Minn. — Walking upstairs to the balcony of Grace Lutheran Church on a given Sunday brings you to Chuck Hoogland, who finds himself in his 60th year playing the pipe organ.
He figured he’d be through with his beloved instrument once he reached his 60s — maybe, he thought, he would play for church services up to age 65. Now 74, Hoogland is beginning to joke that he’ll “probably die at an organ bench.”
“You just can’t get away from it because there’s just so few of them,” he recently said of the number of local organists. “There’s such a need. There just aren’t very many of us anymore.”
Hoogland’s predicament arose in part because a decreasing number of young people are learning to play the "king of instruments." The American Guild of Organists worries that too few incoming players will be around to take over the roles of longstanding church musicians.
At the current rate of decline, the organization predicts its membership will be more than halved by 2045.
Chad Winterfeldt, a professor of music at Gustavus Adolphus College who specializes in the organ, said four to eight students enroll in his studio-based courses each semester. In the past 20 years, he said, music programs have seen a marked decline in the number of students majoring in organ studies.
College students may not have seen the organ as a primary instrument during worship services, he said. Pianos and guitars featured in praise bands have become more popular.
Though the pipe organ’s complexity and daunting appearance attracted Winterfeldt, it may ward away others.
Most church organs have three keyboards for one’s hands and a fourth for one’s feet. Shoes are specially made to press down on long wooden pedals.
The organist sits on a bench surrounded on either side by a panel of knobs or buttons called stops, which can be pulled or activated to control the sound and volume of the instrument. The trademark hum emits from an array of hundreds or thousands of pipes, the shapes and sizes of which alter the sound of air driven through them when a key is pressed.
No matter a person’s reaction, though, it’s highly likely they first encountered the instrument at a church. Several local players say less exposure during religious ceremonies contributes to the falling number of people choosing to pursue organ-playing professionally.
Hoogland’s path to the instrument began in church, where he loved its resonant sound, and blossomed into an affair that eclipsed half a century.
“It wasn’t long after my day when there wasn’t a cycle of organists anymore,” Hoogland said.
As a Marine drafted into the Vietnam War, Hoogland said he played about five church services every Sunday and an average of two memorial services a week.
Yet he understands there are several barriers to learning the craft and making it a profession.
One essentially needs access to a church to practice the hulking, expensive instrument. Lower wages mean playing the organ in a church or synagogue is a main source of income for only two of five active players, the guild's survey shows.
Grace Kunkel, 29, is the dean of the local guild and plays the largest organ in Mankato at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The church pays her a $32,000 salary, she said.
Kunkel’s youth makes her a rarity, a fact that was advantageous when she applied to the church.
“What I’m really, really drawn to about the organ is just the versatility of it,” she said, “and just the range of dynamics and sounds — it’s like having an orchestra at your fingertips.”
She said of the 10 or so musicians who graduated alongside her, about half now serve as full-time organists.
