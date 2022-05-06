Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri and Kansas... Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued prior to Saturday afternoon at 300 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, flood waters rise to approximately one foot in depth along Civil War Road south and west of the river.Flood waters inundate homes on Garrison Road or Highway 571 north of the river, and along Java, Primm and Main Streets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.1 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&