JAMES ROLLINS has a bit of a reputation. The dude’s been writing action-adventure novels since the late ‘90s — some of which you might have even heard of (think “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”). Labeled by many as Michael Crichton’s heir apparent to the techno-thriller throne, Rollins has made quite the career of writing science-based, suspense-laden tales of mystery and reveal. Yet, the truth easily forgotten is the tale of how this thriller-king forged his path into the literary realm. About a year before his novel “Subterranean” hit the presses, Rollins published his first novel, “Wit’ch Fire,” under the pen name James Clemens. In fact, Rollins got his start writing fantasy.
In his latest entry, “THE STARLESS CROWN,” Rollins introduces his readers to the fantastical planet of Urth. Set between the uninhabitable polars of a frozen tundra and a fiery desert is “the crown” — a land filled with all of the political, religious and academic tropes a die-hard fantasy reader yearns for (myself included). To put it another way, there’s a school. Governing authorities are pulling most of the strings that are connected to this school (or at least, they think they are, due to the inclinations of a wise head master of sorts). Within the curriculum taught at the school, there’s a heavy emphasis on the merging of myth and science — as if the two are connected somehow. All of this mystery and apparent string-pulling sets the stage for our primary protagonist, Nyx.
Nyx is interesting. She’s almost blind. She’s a sharp, bright student who is advancing through the ranks of her school — which is hard to do, as each new rank is preceded by a culling of sorts (don’t worry, it’s not the type of culling that leads to death, just the kind that says “get out of here, we don’t want you anymore”). Yet, as she advances, so does the mystery surrounding her. You see, her classmates are mostly made up of the high-born populace. Nyx, however, was raised by her adoptive father and his two sons, who happen to live in a swamp. Even in the crown, high-borns look down upon swamp-borns. Here’s the kicker, though: Nyx wasn’t actually born in the swamp. Until the events of this story begin to unfold, nobody — not even Nyx or her adoptive family — knows where she came from. As her da’ (adoptive father) tells it, “It’s as if she just fell from the sky.”
See. This is fantasy 101. Rollins knows what he’s doing.
To whet your appetite just a bit, allow me to set the stage. I don’t want to spoil anything for you, thus the “just a bit” phrasing.
You already know about Nyx. Again, she’s interesting, but it’s the “absolutely great” type of interesting. She’s a very likable character. Paired with Nyx is her friend and Cloistery-assigned “tutor,” Jace. “Cloistery” is the name of the school mentioned above. Naturally, Nyx attends this school, and Jace used to attend. Jace is Nyx’s tutor in that he helps her read and get around, due to her visual impairment — he is not a formal tutor, as Nyx is more than capable of managing her own academic pursuits. Eventually, the pair escape the confines of the Cloistery, not because they don’t like it but because of a series of events that leads to: a. Nyx regaining her eyesight, which in turn leads to b. her discovery of a secret connection with a monstrous race of giant, winged, batlike creatures, thus leading to c. her receiving a vision (from the bats — or Myr bats, as they’re referred to) that foretells the damnation and destruction of Urth.
Now, here’s the cool bit. Every aspect of the story I’ve mentioned thus far is all about Nyx and her backstory. Yet, as her story continues to develop, so does the character count. Specifically, the primary character count. In addition to Nyx, Rollins sprinkles in three other main characters, each having a supporting character or two. This allows for Rollins to employ a multiperspective narrative, as each section of the book is told via the perspective of a different main character than the last section was. Not all readers enjoy this style. So be forewarned if that’s you.
Alongside Nyx and Jace, readers discover a variety of characters. Not far into the story, Rollins introduces Rhaif, a thief who breaks out of a prison-mine after finding (and stealing) an ancient artifact that might just be my favorite character of the entire book. Next, Rollins introduces Kanthe, a dejected, displaced prince of the realm, due to him being born mere minutes after his older twin brother and the fact that his father — King Toranth of Azantiia — is flat-out jerkish. Kanthe and his tutor, a powerful alchemist named Frell, are thrown into Nyx’s story by either mere happenstance or fate — the latter of which seems improbable to Kanthe, as his sense of self-worth is, at best, lacking. The final character that makes up Rollins’ alliance of vagabonds is a disgraced warrior, who, after years of banishment due to a crime of passion, finds himself reentering a land he swore to never come back to, whilst reentering a story he thought concluded — Nyx’s.
This book reads like a Robin Hobbs, Terry Brooks or Mark Lawrence piece — concise, clear vision and excellent word choice. If you like these writers, this might be the book for you. While Rollins’ world building is solid, it’s not quite on par with Robert Jordan or Brandon Sanderson — which might be a good thing, because, as of now, this is planned as the first of four books (i.e., it takes a few more books than that to build the types of worlds Jordan and Sanderson have created). Rollins’ prose and pacing remind me of George R. R. Martin and R. F. Kuang, as this book builds steadily, while giving a lot of attention and detail to action sequences and dialogue, more so than other facets of character development.
By and large, this is a great reentry for Rollins. One can tell that he’s familiar with the genre, and that he’s more than capable of producing quality content that will keep his readers coming back for more. If you’re a fan of fantasy — or even just a fan of Rollins’ other works — this might be right up your alley. If you’re looking to get into the fantasy genre, this is a great entry point.
You can pick up a copy to borrow at the Joplin Public Library. It can be found in the new fiction section as you enter the lobby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.