For the last couple of years, I’ve been trying to build the confidence to enter PhotoSpiva, the annual national photographic competitive that has become the signature exhibit of Spiva Center for the Arts.
It’s not as if I’m a lousy photographer, I’ve told myself. One of my photos won Best of Show in an exhibit, I’ve reminded myself.
But I’ve questioned whether my photos were of the caliber of those accepted into PhotoSpiva. It’s an exhibit of excellence in contemporary photography. It’s also the longest running photographic competition in the nation, entering its 44th year in 2020. These combine to attract jurors who are respected and recognized in national, sometimes international, photography circles.
All of that translates to hundreds of entries with only about 80 juried into the exhibit. Obviously, I must be at the top of my game to compete.
As the Jan. 1 deadline for entering PhotoSpiva 2020 has drawn closer, I’ve started poring through my photographs, wondering if any of them could make the cut.
I knew it was futile to question whether the juror would prefer realism or photographs that are simply works of art, whether she would lean toward those projecting symbolic meanings or toward bodies of work that tell stories. It all depends upon the preferences of the juror, who changes every year.
Knowing those questions were purely conjecture I kept reminding myself of what past jurors have told me they look for as they examine entries. As they survey the content and originality, composition and technical execution of the photographs, they look for those that are alive with vision and effectiveness. They’ve related that they want ones that linger in their minds, moving them emotionally or intellectually.
What it boils down to is trusting my instincts to select my best photographs, rather than attempting to second-guess what the juror will prefer. I also try to remember that a photograph that may not make the grade one year, might make it the next. Like all art, the judging is subjective.
Will I end up entering PhotoSpiva 2020? Probably not. But, for those wishing to do so, here are the details.
Entries must be submitted online by midnight Jan. 1, 2020, at spivaarts.org/photospiva-competition. The photographs themselves are not submitted unless the juror selects them for the exhibit. There is no judging of winners until the exhibit is installed at Spiva, allowing them to be viewed as a whole and their details studied with a keener eye than is allowed electronically.
The competition is open to amateur and professional photographers alike. Professionals hold no more sway than amateurs as the judging is blind with no knowledge of the photographer’s experience.
A minimum of five entries is required, but photographers may enter as many as 20. Entry fee is $40 for five and $10 for each additional entry. Photographers whose work is accepted will be notified by the first week of February 2020.
For the coming competition, the framing standards of previous years have changed to create more uniformity and to keep framing costs minimal for those accepted into the exhibit.
In the past, the accepted photographs were required to be submitted with white mats and black frames. While those standards were meant to create consistency, the entries were sometimes submitted with mats that were off white or a cream color and the frames were of varying widths. Then, in 2019, prints on aluminum were allowed, creating even more variation in the exhibit presentation.
For the 2020 competition, prints must be framed with quality white, two-inch mats and covered with Plexiglas to allow clip frames, the original type of framing in the competition of years ago. No prints on aluminum will be permitted in the coming competition.
Juror for this edition of PhotoSpiva, which will be exhibited March 21-May 16, is April M. Watson, Ph.D., a curator with the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art at Kansas City. She has worked extensively with the renowned Hallmark Photographic Collection and has curated or co-curated such exhibits as “Gordon Parks X Muhammad Ali: The Image of a Champion,” “Impressionist France: Visions of Nation from Le Gray to Monet,” and “Anthony Hernandez: L.A. Landscapes.” Prior to her work at Nelson-Atkins, she held curatorial research positions at the National Gallery of Art at Washington, D.C., and the Center for Creative Photography, Tucson, Arizona.
