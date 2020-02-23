Diabetes not death sentence for pet

Just after Christmas, I walked into the house after a long day at work and found my wife and stepdaughter at the kitchen bar, nearly in tears. When I asked them what was wrong, they pointed down at Willow, our senior female cat.
Dreading the worst, I stepped around the bar and found her staring up at me. She even gave me one of her infamous small meows. She appeared fine, as she slowly made her way toward me, threading through the legs of the bar stool like she always does.
I gave my wife a quizzical look.
“She has diabetes,” Katy told me.
Yes, I knew cats could get diabetes, which is simply called feline diabetes. Truthfully, I wasn’t too surprised by the revelation because Willie had always been a bit “big boned.” Besides, I knew weight loss was one of the symptoms of diabetes, and Willie hadn’t shed a pound in years. So I tried to console them both, telling them that everything was going to be OK.
I was naive, to put it mildly.
I discovered an alarming number of cats are developing diabetes, which is when a cat doesn’t have the ability to produce enough insulin to balance levels of blood sugar, or glucose. Left untreated, it can lead to loss of appetite, weight loss, vomiting, dehydration, severe depression, problems with motor function, coma and even death. Thankfully, we haven’t seen any of those horrible symptoms, but we have noticed both an increase in thirst and urination — so much so that she was starting to go along the baseboards of our hallway, layering our carpet with a hard crust of sugar. Yeah, pretty disgusting.
Shea, my stepdaughter, has really taken Willow’s treatment head on; she and I take turns feeding Willow twice a day and giving her insulin shots (painless injections in the feline’s neck scruff) that she doesn’t seem to mind. She’s learned a ton from two sources, a charity named Diabetic Cats in Need and the Feline Diabetic Support group on Facebook. She’s really made us proud. We are also working with our veterinarian, who first set us on the road to recovery.
For a time, we were testing her blood sugar — with tiny pokes to her ears for blood — three or four times a day, and after a week of this, Willow began running from us, eventually hiding beneath our bed. So we’ve eased up on those considerably. We still confine her to an upstairs bedroom while we’re away from the house (while the peeing in the hallway has almost stopped, we’re afraid it’s now become a territorial habit, so we need her to stay away from that area unless supervised until we can either get the carpet clean or go ahead and rip up the carpet and replace it with tile).
Good news is her blood sugar has dropped dramatically, she’s on a regular meal schedule and she’s even lost weight — three things that will keep her happy and healthy for years to come. And while we realize there’s no cure, we’ve been assured the disease can be managed fairly well with owner support, which of course we will do.
Here are the warning signs, courtesy of the American Humane Society:
• Increased appetite
• Weight loss
• Lethargy
• Poor hair coat
• Excessive urination
• Weakness in the rear legs
Here are three most important treatment tips, courtesy of the American Humane Society:
• Diet is a critical component of treatment and is in many cases effective on its own. Lower-carbohydrate diets will significantly lower insulin requirements for diabetic cats. Carbohydrate levels are highest in dry cat foods; diabetic cats are best off with a low-carbohydrate, healthy canned diet.
• A slow-acting dose of insulin injected twice daily, along with a low-carbohydrate diet, keeps the blood sugar within a recommended range for the entire day.
• Some people are reluctant to switch from pills to insulin injections, but the fear is unjustified; the difference in cost and convenience is minor, and injections are more effective in almost all cases. Remember, many cats are actually easier to inject than to give a pill.
Address correspondence to Kevin McClintock, c/o The Joplin Globe, Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802 or email kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.