Moving into the year 1619, an upturn was occurring in both attitude and economy in Colonial Jamestown. More settlers and supplies had arrived, sprouting both encouragement and a new crop — tobacco. Tobacco promised prosperity, but raising it was labor-intensive. Unknown to the settlers, help was on the way — in 1619 the first Africans arrived.
Captured by the Portuguese, they were en route to New Spain to be sold as slaves when an English privateer out of Newfoundland overtook their ship and escorted them to Jamestown. What role would these able-bodied Africans play?
Is the arc of humanity bent toward morality, as physicist George Ellis and theologian Nancey Murphy consider in their book, “The Moral Nature of the Universe”? And for people of faith in God, isn’t it so that the God known as love is part and parcel of this moral nature? One can be moral and not religious, but one can’t be religious and not moral. Thus, morality and religion become two mighty forces lending impetus to the good life, so much a part of the founding of Jamestown. It’s a worthy consideration.
If so, you would think that the town’s righteous people would find the way to welcome the arrival of the Africans as part of a legitimate answer to the shortage of labor. You would think, considering from where they themselves came, the settlers would offer these unfortunate, stranded Africans a warm welcome and a decent wage. Instead, they welcomed them as “indentured servants.”
To get to the New World, people with little or no options might sell themselves as indentured servants — working for very low wages over a period of several years, hoping to save for a down payment on a good life in America. These Africans, however, had no choice. The settlers forced them to become indentured servants. You have to want something very much in order to betray your morality and ignore your religion. They did.
The first dictionary definition of economy is: “thrifty management; frugality in the management of money, materials, etc.” Indentured servanthood fit that definition and worked very well. Later, when cotton was introduced, slavery worked even better. Markets were opened in port cities up and down the East Coast, where slaves were sold and bought and the powerful, wealthy citizenry was flourishing. That which America wanted more than anything is defined by the likable and sometimes crude James Carvel: “It’s the economy, stupid.“
In order to get the highest possible economy, you must be ready and willing to outmaneuver your morality and your religious beliefs. This can only be done by performing some marvelous feats of mental and spiritual gymnastics. Perhaps in a meeting of wealthy politicians or on the road of a lone circuit-rider preacher, the thought first surfaced — because the Africans are not collateral of war (the original justification for slavery), they are surely subhuman — therefore slavery is justified. Thus the spirit of racism was ordained in America.
We like to think racism ended with the end of slavery. But alas, no. History reminds us that President Abraham Lincoln did not address his own racist attitudes until the question of slavery had been settled. But through exposure to Black people such as Frederick Douglas he shifted to an “upward arc” in dealing with his racists views.
“Lincoln racist?” you ask, surprised. Yes. He thought the races should not mix with one another and that Blacks ought to be returned to their own land. But in a speech just before his murder, Lincoln revealed a change in his thinking, calling for the right to vote for Black wealthy elites and Black soldiers. He was beginning to see that Black lives matter.
