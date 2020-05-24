Did you know that scientists are training dogs to identify the novel coronavirus by following their noses?
It’s a program now underway at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine — ranked among the top 10 veterinary schools worldwide — where dogs and their noses are being used for disease detection.
If this proves possible, then dogs could potentially pinpoint the COVID-19 scent, identifying infection in people who are asymptomatic.
This really shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone. Dogs have proven time and time again just how important they are to humans; so many ways, in fact, that it’d be hard to detail every single one of them in this column. Suffice to say there’s a reason wolves were the very first wild animal on Earth to be domesticated by humans, evolving slowly into the dogs we know and love today.
Sure, when we pet a dog, we have fewer stress chemicals in our bodies, and when we stare into a dog’s eyes, it releases a kind of chemical inside us that’s similar to love expressed between human partners. Not only do dogs help people who have lost their sight or conduct search-and-rescue operations in rubble, but they also can assist people who have diabetes, seizures or post-traumatic stress disorder. Some dogs can even open fridges or bring food to their humans — despite dogs’ lack of thumbs.
But their noses — what a brilliant instrument they truly are, with their 300 million scent detectors (we humans have around 6 million). At airports, dogs are used to sniff luggage for illegal substances. More importantly, dogs sniffing out cancer have been documented since the 1980s — heck, some dogs can sniff out different types of cancer. If cancer has an odor that’s present in human blood, saliva, urine or breath that is recognizable to a dog, the thinking is that dogs can surely do that with the novel coronavirus too.
At least that’s the hope.
In the Penn Vet program that launched earlier this month, eight dogs will initially be trained in a process called “odor imprinting,” which is a fancy phrase for recognizing the smell of COVID-19 in saliva and urine samples from infected patients. The dogs will be trained to differentiate between positive and negative coronavirus samples.
“The potential impact of these dogs and their capacity to detect COVID-19 could be substantial,” said Cynthia Otto, director of Penn Vet’s Working Dog Center, in a news release. “This study will harness the dog’s extraordinary ability to support the nation’s COVID-19 surveillance systems, with the goal of reducing community spread.”
Trained dogs could be ready to start sniffing out COVID-19 in humans by July, according to the Penn Vet statement.
I love what the University of Pennsylvania is doing here. As of the moment I’m writing this, COVID-19 has killed, in just a matter of months, 94,000-plus Americans and 328,000 people worldwide. So any effort to help isolate and cure a person with COVID-19 is a worthy cause.
“Dogs and humans, perfect together as man’s best friend,” Otto said.
I’ve always loved that phrase, “man’s best friend” — or ‘a person’s best friend’ to be more politically correct.
Early last year in this column, I wrote about the history behind the “man’s best friend” saying. I came across a quote from George Graham Vest of Missouri, one of the leading orators and debaters of his time. The speech he gave in court, while defending a man who had sued another for the killing of his beloved dog, Old Drum, has become one of America’s great speeches.
Below is what he said inside that courtroom, reportedly making more than a few people weep as they listened in solemn silence.
“A man’s dog stands by him in prosperity and in poverty, in health and in sickness. He will sleep on the cold ground, where the wintry winds blow and the snow drives fiercely, if only he may be near his master’s side. He will kiss the hand that has no food to offer; he will lick the wounds and sores that come in encounters with the roughness of the world. He guards the sleep of his pauper master as if he were a prince. When all other friends desert, he remains. When riches take wings and reputation falls to pieces, he is as constant in his love as the sun in its journey through the heavens.
“If fortune drives the master forth an outcast in the world, friendless and homeless, the faithful dog asks no higher privilege than that of accompanying him to guard against danger, to fight against his enemies, and when the last scene of all comes and death takes the master in its embrace and his body is laid away in the cold ground, no matter if all other friends pursue their way, there by his graveside will the noble dog be found, his head between his paws, his eyes sad but open in alert watchfulness, faithful and true even to death.”
Go ahead and give your dog a hug tonight, if you can, and tell him thanks for all dogs do for us.
