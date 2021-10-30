An upcoming concert will feature a collection of national and regional rock bands.
Wayland and Messer will be featured performers in Rock the Roxy, a concert set for Nov. 6 at the Roxy and Amelie Event Centers, located at 102 S. Joplin Ave. Other bands featured are T.R.O.Y., Agony Inc. and Sprout.
The five bands represent a variety of modern rock styles with traditional influences; several of them have performed in Joplin before. Chris “Muttley” Stevens, booking agent for the Roxy, said the bands all have a strong connection to Midwestern audiences, which have helped steer modern rock music in a more mature direction.
“These are straight-ahead rock bands who bring a mainstream feel, and relate to audiences really well,” Stevens said. “I don’t want to liken the music to country, but they feature a rock Americana sound that’s gone into that realm of growing up, where the music is maturing.”
Wayland
With roots in the Midwest, one of Wayland’s first gigs was performing as the house band at Los Angeles’ Whisky a Go Go. Named for the Michigan town where guitarist Phillip Vilenski grew up, the band performs with a Southern rock flair.
No stranger to Joplin, the band’s schedule reflects its “always on tour” mentality: After two Missouri shows in Liberty and Joplin and a series of Midwest shows through September and October, the band finishes up the year with two Michigan shows. According to a bio from the band, Wayland had a stretch of playing 300 shows a year for seven years, including cruises with Kiss and Bon Jovi and shows with Stone Temple Pilots, Seether and Hinder.
In 2010, the year Wayland formed, band members recorded their self-titled debut album in Los Angeles; in 2012, they released the EP “Welcome to My Head.” The titular song from that EP reached No. 36 on active rock charts. Combined with good performance on streaming services with “Get a Little,” the band became a fixture on the festival and rally circuit.
“Rinse and Repeat,” the band’s second album, was released in 2017. Now with Fearlyss Entertainment, the band last month released a new single titled “How Long.” According to a report from Loudwire, the band plans to release a new EP named “On the Way” soon.
MesserFueled by a new record deal with Curtain Call Records and the waning of the pandemic, the Dallas-based Messer is recharged for another tour. It features an aggressive modern rock sound with positive messaging.
Formed in 2009, the band garnered attention with two 2013 singles — “Simple Man” and “Whisky.” In 2018, they released a self-titled album that featured the single “Make This Life, which reached No. 28 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.
“Simple Man,” which peaked at No. 23, landed on key rock playlists from streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music and snared attention from Revolver, Alternative Press and other rock publications.
In 2019, the band toured relentlessly and played more than 250 shows, according to a bio on the band’s website. In addition to its own headlining tour, it opened for Pop Evil and Scott Stapp, and was part of a 40-city tour with RED and Lacey Sturm.
Messer has gotten back to business in 2021 — with the new record deal, the band has released a remake of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Name” and “Everything Beautiful.” Its Joplin show is near the end of its most recent touring leg, with the final dates in Fort Worth.
T.R.O.Y.
Springfield-based T.R.O.Y. — a shortening of “The Reality of Yourself” — is no stranger to Joplin.
Formed in 2004 between members who grew up in Pleasant Hope, the band maintains a regular tour schedule across the region — it opened for Drowning Pool’s Joplin concert in September. It is currently working on its fourth full-length album.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.