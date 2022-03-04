One of the longest-running musicals in Broadway’s history is coming to downtown Joplin later this month.
The show — a satire on criminal justice and the so-called celebrity criminal set during the glitz and glamour of 1920s Chicago — debuted on Broadway in 1975, running for 936 performances. Repeat performances took place in 1979 (600 performances) and in 1996, when its 7,486th performance made it the longest-running musical revival in Broadway history.
Though the Dream Theatre Co.’s run of “Chicago” won’t last quite as long — just six shows spanning two weekends, debuting on Thursday, March 17 and wrapping up on Sunday, March 26 — it’s still a first for Studio 124.
“This is a big show with a big name, and people want to see it,” said “Chicago” director Kaden Propps. “Having a big name like this in Joplin puts us even more on the map and expands our art scene.”
While no part of directing a play is easy, scaling down a massive show like “Chicago” — the two acts of the 1996 revival, for example, have 24 featured songs, including many memorable jazz numbers such as “All That Jazz” and “Cell Block Tango” — to fit inside a much smaller stage is never an easy task.
“A lot has to do with the set — we are using a 6-foot-high platform with a second story that will allow for the entire case to be out in front of the audience without crowding the floor,” Propps said. “I think the audience will enjoy the intimacy that the small place has to offer while not feeling too crowded during the performance.”
The musical, he continued, offers many opportunities for the entire cast to showcase their abilities and talents during each show.
“Even though the storyline may center around (murderesses Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly), we constantly see the rest of the cast dancing, singing and acting,” Propps said. “Getting as much stage time for as much of the cast as I can is one of the most important things to me when directing a show.”
The cast, featuring local performers, includes: Kiah Pulson (Roxie), Shelby Bryant (Velma), Cora Spieth, Nick Harms, Dustin Atkins, Slade Woodward, Katelyn Pursley, Shyann Moser, Era Stone, Ashlynne Dryden, Mary Parker, Kaitlin Morrill, A Richins and Tyeshaun Massey. The ensemble includes Emma Lietz, Stormy-Raye Beverlin, Kristen Stremel, Sara Oliver, Kristen Gregg, Mattie Propps, Rachel Mobley, Jackie Harris, Sy Shepard, Kayla Hollis, Luke Jansinski and Ethan Moser.
The message of the musical?
“Stay away from jazz and liquor,” Propps said, tongue in cheek. “The show is a lot of fun without having too big of a heavy theme. I think the one thing that people will learn is that everything is not what it seems.
“I just hope people enjoy the show and grow a greater appreciation for small theaters and what they bring to communities,” Propps continued, who recently directed the musical “Crazy For You” with the Mount Vernon Community Theater and will next helm “The Dinner Party” for the Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre. “I also hope they understand and appreciate theaters in this area doing more edgy shows.”
Even though this particular show might be about murder and lying, “it still brings laughter and a good message to those watching.”
To that end, guests are invited to dress up and razzle-dazzle the night away in their favorite 1920s-themed attire.
“If this area were to do more shows like this, there would be a greater appreciation for the art that these shows bring,” he said.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61404.
Details: 417-622-6470.
