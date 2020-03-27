Under normal circumstances, this is a time much loved by area movie buffs, when drive-in theaters nationwide stir from a winter slumber to showcase a string of summer blockbuster films.
But nothing about 2020 has been normal, thanks to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic to all parts of the world.
With local movie theaters closed for the foreseeable future, all eyes have turned toward drive-in theaters. As of now, the two theaters in the Joplin metro area — the Route 66 Drive-in in Carthage and The Barco in Lamar — will remain closed through the end of this month and the early part of April.
“Opening for regular movies is the big question,” said Nathan McDonald, Route 66 Drive-In’s owner. “Normally, we’d open this weekend. We’ve really been struggling with all the options and weighing risk versus reward. We did speak to the Jasper County Health Department, who gave us the clearance to open, but it’s still very much a concern.”
As of now, weekend movie operations are slated to start on Friday, April 11, according to the drive-in’s website. That date may be pushed back should new virus concerns appear or the release of Hollywood movies be postponed.
Because the concession stand is considered a restaurant, it will remain closed until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mandate that 10 or fewer people gather in public places is lifted across Missouri.
“I would have to mark off every other parking spot to allow for the safe distance and also ask the people to stay inside their cars,” McDonald said. “We don’t want to put people at greater risk by coming and enjoying the shows.
“There’s been a lot of talk about this being the time for drive-ins to thrive, and I don’t disagree with that. But at the same time, we’re dealing with an unprecedented event in our nation, and we are of the mindset to keep people safe.”
The Barco Drive-In Theatre, located east of Lamar, will remain closed for now, according to manager Scott Kelley. It would have normally opened either this weekend or last weekend.
Because of the same concerns mentioned by McDonald, Kelley said he is hesitant as well to open the drive-in to the public amid the ongoing pandemic threat.
“I hope it’s possible (that we can open) by some time in April,” he said. “We’re waiting and hoping that this virus will not get bad in the area.”
