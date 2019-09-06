“Come on in,” Bill Taber called out from the nearby kitchen. “Come on in.”
With a grin on his face, veteran Meals on Wheels volunteer Mike Howard stepped inside Taber’s Joplin home. Gripped in Howard’s hands was a plastic-covered hot meal — chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, buttered peas and carrots and fruit salad — plus a carton of white milk, a wheat roll and a banana.
“How are you?” Howard asked Taber, gently setting down the food at the dining room table before the two exchanged handshakes.
Though Taber and Howard would go on to discuss local barbershops for the next couple of minutes, with Taber at one point complaining about a recent trimming of his hair above the ears, it was clear that Taber was greatly enjoying the late morning interaction with Howard; a pleasant smile never left his face.
“I’ll let you get to your lunch,” Howard finally said. “Take care now.”
And with that, Howard was back out to his vehicle and checked his route sheet before he was off to his next homebound senior. Taber was Howard’s third stop on that Tuesday morning route. He had nine more stops and 11 more meals to deliver before his 12:30 p.m. deadline. Altogether, Howard will greet roughly 150 homebound seniors in a week’s time. To them, Howard’s meal-delivered visit, along with his gentle demeanor and smiling face, is an important fixture in their every day lives.
“I get a lot of personal satisfaction knowing that I’m doing something good for somebody else,” Howard said.
He has been delivering meals, prepared hot and fresh at the Joplin Senior Center, to Joplin homebound seniors for the last 16 years. After the passing of his wife and a short retirement (three months), “I saw an article in the Joplin Globe about how (homebound meal) drivers were needed, and I thought I’d give that a try. Well — here I am.”
Howard continues to volunteer his time to the homebound meal program, he said, because of the people he’s befriended along his daily routes.
At a stop before Taber’s on that Tuesday morning, he helped a woman set her clock following a power outage from a recent storm that blew through the area. The week before, a woman who normally didn’t say more than two words to him suddenly opened up to him, and he spent a good 20 minutes speaking to her about genealogy. In another house, he brought in a senior woman’s mail. When asked about it, Howard just shrugged: “That’s just one of the things that we do.”
You can tell, he continued, “as you’re delivering if someone needs to talk to you that particular day, or if they just want to be left alone,” Howard said.
Delivering nutrition to those in need
Volunteer drivers deliver hot meals once every weekday to approximately 1,000 seniors in the area who, through disability or financial need, are unable to prepare meals for themselves.
According to the Area Agency on Aging Region X, an average of 23,300 Meals on Wheels are prepared and delivered each month; an average of 280,000 meals arrive at homes in Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties in a year’s time.
Which explains why volunteer drivers such as Howard are in such great demand to deliver the daily nutritional meals prepared by volunteers among the seven senior centers located in Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties.
At the Joplin Senior Center, there are currently 197 people receiving meals on 11 routes that radiate out from the center’s location — 2616 S. Picher Ave. — like spokes of a wheel. Based from the center is a pool of about 60 to 70 drivers. It’s an ever-evolving number, said Tammy Virgin, assistant manager at the Joplin Senior Center. A woman named Rosemary was 93 when she left the volunteer program — a record age. A few months ago, they lost five drivers in one fell swoop — one married couple moved away from Joplin, a few others devoted their volunteer time to their respective churches. Another driver had to quit because, financially, he was forced to go back to work after retirement. Fewer meals go out when there aren’t enough people to deliver them to those who need them.
However, one aspect about the group remains a constant.
“Most of the volunteer drivers are older people,” Virgin said. “The youngest is around 40 years old, and the oldest is 90. But the majority falls within the 65- to 80-year-old range.
“So what we have here, basically, is seniors serving their own,” she said.
But nowhere is it stated, Virgin said, “that you have to be a senior to volunteer.” The center will accept anyone over the age of 18, as long as those individuals have a clean background and a valid driver’s license. Meet those requirements, Virgin said, “and we can get you to drive.”
The need grows
Rita Breen, Homebound program coordinator at the Joplin Senior Center, was a longtime volunteer driver. “We always have a need” has almost become the program’s unofficial motto.
“A lot of people don’t see (that need),” Breen said. She now makes in-home assessments to see if local residents can qualify for the program. “A lot of people in your neighborhood may be on Meals on Wheels, but, because you’re working, you don’t see the number of people that are on there.”
Because of those in-home assessments, “I was surprised at the number of people that are in need out there,” Breen continued. “I mean true need of help, either meals or otherwise. There are so many stories in this city, and you never know what you’re going to see behind the door once you get there and talk to them.”
Added Howard: “One of the misconceptions about the program is that it’s not just for low-income poor people, it’s for people who are homebound for whatever reason. It makes no different how they got that. But most people don’t realize that.”
The homebound meals program was created by the federal Older Americans Act and is overseen by the Area Agency on Aging X. It ensures the health and well-being of older adults by enhancing access to nutritious food at home and in the community, according to Jennifer Shotwell, AAAX’s executive director.
Eligible clients, 60 years and older, receive a meal, either hot or frozen, for the recommended donation of $3.50 per meal. For guests under 60, the meal charge is $7, according to the AAAX website.
Meals on Wheels “is a wellness check for a lot of families,” Breen said. “It’s a big help for (loved ones) that can’t take care of their parents. And it keeps people in their homes longer and makes them feel more independent,” which is one of the goals of the program. More than 90% of older adults received home-delivered meals and this support has helped them to remain in their own homes, Shotwell wrote in a recent column.
“That’s a lot of it – personal satisfaction,” Breen said. “Once you’re on a route just a few times, it does make you feel good. It really does. It’s self-worth to them as well as to yourself. It’s so amazing when you get out there and you get to know the people.
“I can drive down almost any street in Joplin and say, ‘I know who lives there. I know that person.’”
Details: If you’d like to help out, you can call the Joplin Senior Center at 417-781-9353, or the Area Agency on Aging at 417-781-7862.
