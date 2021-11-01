I’ve begun to wonder if we need to start stationing ambulances outside of grocery stores to help shoppers who are grabbing their hearts in shock over the rising food prices.
During every shopping excursion I’ve had of late, a stranger has woefully commented to me about rising prices as we’ve browsed for goods beside one another. The conversations are most prevalent in the meat department. I’m wondering how many of us will become reluctant vegetarians if the meat prices continue to jump.
I’m concerned how these rising costs will impact families that are already struggling to put food on their tables. No doubt, it will lead to an increasing number of hungry and a greater demand for help from area feeding programs.
That’s why this year’s Empty Bowls fundraiser for feeding programs may be more crucial than ever before.
The program has already grown considerably since it began locally in 2011, raising about $12,500 that first year. Now, it raises more than $20,000 annually, but that amount will have to continue to increase if we start seeing a greater demand for help.
Here’s how Empty Bowls works: Potters create hundreds of soup bowls that people can buy, and restaurants then donate soups to fill the bowls in a one-day serving blitz. The money raised from sale of the bowls goes to programs that help fill the stomachs of the hungry. Locally, the program is coordinated by Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission, which took it over three years ago.
The serving of soup will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. Bowls can be purchased for $25, and for another $5 a cozie or potholder created by local service groups can be purchased. Soups of all varieties are being donated by 20 restaurants, individuals and organizations.
Each year, the bowls are offered in pre-sales that allow people to beat the crowd in selecting bowls prior to the serving day. They pay more for that privilege — $30 this year —than those who wait to buy a bowl the day of the serving, but they have a much larger selection of bowls than those who wait to buy.
This year’s pre-sale ended a couple of weeks ago with 600 bowls sold in three weeks, about the same number sold in six weeks last year, said Travis Hurley, director of advancement for Watered Gardens. People will now have to wait to buy their bowls on the day of the serving, but Hurley promises that there still will be hundreds of bowls to select from that day.
This year’s goal is to raise $30,000, said Hurley. The money will be equally divvied among Watered Gardens, Forest Park Mission Joplin, We Care of the Four States, Joplin, and Hope Kitchen of Neosho. All are faith-based service providers.
The local effort is part of an international potters’ campaign to raise money and awareness about hunger. It was started in Joplin by Heather Grills, owner of the former Phoenix Fired Art clay studio.
Under Grills’ six years of leadership, it raised about $100,000, which went to feeding programs of Crosslines Ministries, Joplin Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, and Watered Gardens, plus the Webb City Farmers Market to support its low-income children’s feeding program.
When Grills moved away from Joplin in 2018 the event had a one-year hiatus until Watered Gardens took it over in 2019. Under Watered Gardens, the money has shifted to faith-based programs.
Otherwise, the program has continued to operate as it did under Grills, aside from last year when the Covid pandemic changed it up.
While pre-sales have usually been held at Watered Gardens, they were limited to a small room at the mission, which wasn’t conducive to safe shopping under the Covid pandemic. Last year, Joplin Greenhouse and Coffee Shop stepped up to handle the pre-sales because it had the space for outdoor shopping, allowing for social distancing under the pandemic. On top of the change in the pre-sale location, the pandemic forced the soup to be served only as take-out.
This year, Joplin Greenhouse again handled the pre-sales, but there will be a return to serving soup on site at Empire Market.
To date, bowls have been created by eight area pottery studios, plus pottery students at Crowder College, Neosho.
While the fundraiser couldn’t be done without the donation of soups, there would be nothing at all if not for the willingness of artists to churn out a thousand-plus bowls and to shoulder the costs of production. A representative of Watered Gardens told me in the past that nearly all the artists refused reimbursement for the costs.
Considering the number of bowls that must be created, the potters started producing them as early as last spring. A considerable number were created during a “bowl-a-thon” hosted by The Clay Cup studio during last month’s Neosho Fall Festival.
While the program is a bit of a promotional tool for the artists, they do it from the heart. It’s a chance to use their talents to help others.
When you support this program, you’re not only helping relieve area hunger, but you’re also acknowledging the benevolence of area potters, as well as restaurants. It’s a heck of a deal to pay only $25 for an original piece of pottery, while also buying a meal and contributing to reducing hunger.
