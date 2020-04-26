For many, the sight of the lunch lady serving up an elementary school favorite is a cherished memory.
The lunch ladies, officially known as cafeteria managers and workers, spend hours each day ensuring students receive the proper nutrition through the school nutrition program.
During a normal school day, members of the nutrition team serve more than 7,000 meals across the Joplin School District — ranging from breakfast in the classroom offerings to prepared meals in the cafeteria. It’s all part of the district’s efforts to provide meals to students.
This Friday marks National Food Service Employee Appreciation Day. Rick Kenkel, director of child nutrition at Joplin Schools, said the day should be known as National Lunch Hero Day.
Feeding Joplin’s students
Now in its fifth week of pandemic operations, his team works together to provide food at 14 sites, on eight bus routes and on eight special education bus routes.
At the busiest, workers are handing out up to 3,000 meals — an increase from 1,300 meals in the first days after classes were suspended. Originally, they served meals on a daily basis; now deliveries and curbside service are offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Each day, students receive a lunch for that day and meals until the following pickup day. For example, on Monday, students receive a Monday lunch, two meals for Tuesday and a Wednesday breakfast.
While each day up to 3,000 students are served, the bulk delivery days mean nutrition employees are preparing and packaging up to six meals per student.
In January, Kenkle’s staff provided 130,000 meals. In the first four weeks of the pandemic, the staff served the same amount of meals, just in a different way.
Kenkel said his staff is going the extra mile to provide those meals, joking even if it means a sunburn, windburn or even in the midst Wednesday’s rainstorm.
The waiver allowing for curbside/bus route delivery means Kenkle’s staff has done one thing a bit differently — they are providing enough meals on Friday to help students have breakfast and lunch throughout the weekend.
“I believed there was a need, especially for lower income families or families struggling with layoffs or loss of employment,” Kenkel said. “It’s important, if we can, to provide services for our community. We try to do what we can do.”
Kenkel anticipates continuing to provide food in some way to students through the end of June. If summer school moves back to school rooms, meals will return to the lunchroom setting. Otherwise, meals will continue to be served curbside or by delivery until the national state of emergency is lifted.
Working for the kids
Joyce Holmquist became a nutrition employee in 2001 as a second career after a move from the Chicagoland area. The former sales rep for a steel manufacturing company needed a job that would work with her children’s school schedules.
“I found out I loved it,” Holmquist said, adding she moved through the ranks to become the cafeteria manager at Royal Heights Elementary.
On a normal day, pre-COVID-19, Holmquist and her team served up to 90 made-from-scratch breakfasts and up to 170 lunches. Now the team prepares for 115 students per meal.
Items offered include blueberry pancake/sausage on a stick (think pancake corndog), hamburger and bun, french fries, fruit, sandwiches, chicken dinners and more.
“We’re still doing full balanced meals for the children,” Holmquist said, adding two of the favorite picks of her students include individual deep-dish pizzas and chicken patties on a bun.
Holmquist, who is now 64, said the best part of her job is watching her students grow up from the time they are in kindergarten. She said hugs from a child are simply the best.
“When the seniors come back to do the parade, it’s so wonderful to hug them,” Holmquist said. “It gives me chills, and I think ‘oh my goodness, I did make a difference in their lives, they remember me.’”
During the pandemic, Holmquist and others stand along the curb, passing out meals. She loves to see her students and have a chance to wave, say hi and blow a few kisses.
“I love it, some of the kids get so excited and yell, ‘Oh, there’s Miss Joyce,’” Holmquist said. “It’s worth it, standing out there. Our reward is the smiles of the children.
“They tell you they love you, they miss you, and it keeps us all going — because we do love our kids at our school.”
Decades of service
Sherry Shaw serves as the kitchen manager at Cecil Floyd Elementary School. She joined the team as a 28-year-old mom, looking for a job that worked with her children’s schedule. Now 63, she’s worked within the school district for 35 years.
“I worked all of the shifts and liked it,” Shaw said. “So I stayed.”
Once her children grew up, Shaw decided to stay. She loves her job and working with the children, she said.
Her staff served up to 180 breakfasts and 350 lunches before the pandemic began. Now she’s sacking up meals for up to 240 students alongside a combination of three staff members and two aides.
Her favorite part of the job? “Feeding the kids during the year, as they come through the line talking.”
“I just like being around the kids,” Shaw said, adding she loves bumping into former students, who are now working adults throughout Joplin.
“I’ve learned not to take things for granted,” Shaw said. “We’re taking things day by day and realize how important it is to feed all of the children so they can get something to eat. This (pandemic) has been a real eye opener.”
Like Holmquist, Shaw loves to wave to her students as they pick up their meals from the administration team at Cecil Floyd. “I miss everybody,” she said.
Delivered meals
Meals are served to students pre-K to 18 years old, from 11 a.m. to noon, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at these sites: Joplin High School; North, South and East middle schools; and Cecil Floyd, Columbia, East Moreland, Irving, Jefferson, Kelsy Norman, McKinley, Royal Heights, Stapleton and West Central elementary schools. Up to 600 students are served at drops along eight bus routes, or through door-to-door deliveries for special education students with mobility issues. Meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
