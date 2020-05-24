It was a pretty remarkable two-week stretch for Joplin writer Billie Holladay Skelley.
During that span, she learned her published children’s book, concerning Neosho native Hugh Armstrong Robinson, had won two awards and was named a finalist for a third.
“You feel so isolated most of the time with your own thoughts and your own mind — just you and the wall — when you’re writing, and when something like this happens, it’s so unexpected,” Skelley said with a chuckle.
Awards and more awards
In late April, she discovered her nonfiction children’s book — “Hugh Armstrong Robinson, The Story of Flying Lucky 13” — had been named a finalist for the 30th annual Midwest Book Awards. Her illustrated children’s book — third in the “Goldminds Time Traveler Series” — will compete for the ultimate award to be announced during a Facebook Live watch party on June 27.
“I was just amazed,” Skelley said when she received word her book had been named one of three finalists. “This is the first of my books to make the finals in the (children’s nonfiction book) category. I’m just thrilled to be a finalist — I truly am.”
A week later, she tuned in via computer to the virtual award ceremony for the 2020 Oklahoma Writers Federation Inc., where all category winners would be announced. This is usually done during an awards banquet, but the COVID-19 pandemic had changed that. Skelley’s Hugh Robinson book was competing against a number of other submissions in the “juvenile book age 1-12” category.
Because the categories are so broad, and because the organization accepts submissions from around the world, “they are very hard to win because they only pick one winner,” Skelley said, who has published eight children’s books and is a member of the Joplin Writer’s Guild.
Presented in an Academy Award-like fashion, complete with voice overs and elaborate displays, she sat at home, alone, not anticipating much excitement.
But then it happened.
“So I’m thinking, “No, the odds are really small of me winning.’ I just didn’t think it was possible. And the screen pops up … and that’s when I fell out of my chair,” she said, describing how she felt when she saw her name and book title listed beneath the “winner” banner. “It was one of those moments where you’re sitting there and you say, ‘wait, did I really see that?’ I had to go back and watch it again. I couldn’t breathe for a couple of seconds.”
She hopes to receive her winning trophy during the annual Writer Con held each September in Oklahoma City, should COVID-19 restrictions allow such large gatherings to happen.
Just a few days later, still reeling from the first two announcements, she received a third positive jolt. Her book had been named the winner of a Next Generation Indie Book Award, which comes with a $100 prize.
“The first one was a surprise,” she said. “The second was an impossibility (come true). This third one was just icing.”
Hugh Armstrong Robinson
Each book in Skelley’s “Time Traveler Series” focuses on an individual with ties to Missouri, though they aren’t well-known names such as Harry S. Truman or Thomas Hart Benton.
Her first book focused on Luella Agnes Owen, an innovative pioneer in the study of caves, who wormed her way through half of Missouri’s dark caverns with nothing more than a candle held in her hands. The second focused on Ruth Law, one of the first women aviators to set distance records in an industry dominated by men; she even landed planes in Joplin on several occasions. But it’s her third book that has garnered the most praise and accolades, she said.
While Skelley was researching the Ruth Law book, “Hugh Armstrong Robinson kept popping up,” she said. “I asked a couple of people and a couple of teachers about him, and nobody knew who he was. I just thought this was ridiculous — he’s from Neosho, and he’s absolutely renowned in aviation circles. Kids today need to know more about him.”
Born in 1881, Robinson combined his skills as inventor, pilot and daredevil to revolutionize aviation and become one of its great pioneers. He was:
• The third person to successfully fly an aircraft of his own design after the Wright Brothers’ historic flight.
• The first person to make an air-sea rescue.
• The first person to use an airplane to transport a doctor to a patient, in this case a boy with a broken leg.
• The first person to make a successful parachute jump.
• The first person to make a U.S. airmail flight in 1911.
• The first person to complete a 360-degree vertical loop in an airplane and the first to make a right turn (which many believed would tear a plane into pieces).
• The first person to dive-bomb a target with a plane, using mined oranges to drop on a fake fort below.
• Perfecting (but failing to patent) a tailhook-and-wire system to successfully land planes on the decks of ships — a system still in use today.
After surviving 15 major crashes and a massive train wreck — as well as giving up a ticket on the doomed maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic so he could attend a motorboat race — Robinson died of a heart attack in 1963. The Neosho Municipal Airport was dedicated and renamed in his honor.
“He’s just a remarkable man that we should know more about,” Skelley said.
Boost of confidence
With these accolades to her credit, Skelley has already written a fourth book in the “Time Traveler” series — it’s currently awaiting publication — and is preparing to find a subject for a fifth book.
“I like telling stories about people that maybe history missed a little bit but deserve the recognition,” she said. “Missouri’s had some pretty neat people.”
