It didn’t take long for Jackson Dean to make history.
In November, “Don’t Come Lookin’” reached the top of the Mediabase 24/7 chart for country radio, according to MusicRow. At 22, this made Dean the youngest male to top the chart with his debut single.
The rising country star will perform Friday, Jan. 6, at Kansas Crossing Casino.
Dean brings a weathered, gritty voice that belies his age. A Maryland native, Dean began his push into country music at 18, inspired by outlaw country sounds and lyrically-driven music.
His big break was driven by a viral video: At 18, dressed in his high school football uniform, he sang and played an emotional version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” that was featured on “The Steve Harvey Show” and others.
After releasing two indie projects, Dean signed with Big Machine Label Group and recorded “Greenbroke,” his debut full-length album, which released in 2021.
“Don’t Come Lookin’” has snared thousands upon thousands of ears — it has been featured in “Yellowstone” and “The Ice Road.” The song about wanderlust was inspired by something Dean would tell his mother before adventuring out in the woods, according to an interview with Billboard.
He has also been featured in concerts with Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Brooks and Dunn and others. His 2023 tour includes appearances with Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.