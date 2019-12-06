In a 2019 guide to the greatest Christmas films of all time, the “Today” show listed 2003’s “Elf” at No. 1 — beating out such beloved classics as “Home Alone,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”
So when the fish-out-of-water comedy’s licensing was released for the first time back in August, Ozark Christian College’s Shannon Wendt decided to make an unprecedented move. She suspended work on “The Best Little Christmas Pageant Ever,” which was bumped to December 2020, and successfully replaced it with “Elf.”
“It wasn’t a hard sale,” Wendt said.
She and her husband, Karl, both love the Will Ferrell movie. Their children love the movie too. One of her daughters has the famous line — “Buddy the elf, what’s your favorite color?” — on her phone.
Because there’s a limited amount of holiday-themed stage productions schools and theaters can tackle each December — “you tend to run out of ideas,” Wendt said. This explains why so many venues across the country are producing “Elf.”
OCC theater productions are known for their “ooh-aah” moments. In the past, backstage crews were able to make it rain on stage during the production of “Singing in the Rain.” In “Mary Poppins,” actors flew into the rafters far overhead. For “Elf,” 11 different sets will be used. Because there is no traditional curtain to allow crews to swap out sets, rotating stages will be used. When one scene comes to an end, the next set will be ready to go — with a simple swing of the stage.
“Audiences will gasp, applause — throw money,” Wendt jokingly said with a chuckle.
“Elf: The Musical” follows Buddy, a human raised by Santa Claus’ elves. When Buddy discovers he’s not an elf, he travels to New York City to meet his father but quickly realizes that his birth family is in desperate need of Christmas cheer.
When asked to describe her favorite scene, Wendt declined.
“It’s like asking a mother to pick their favorite child,” she said.
She did go on to say that she absolutely adores the play’s dancing, thanks to the talents of play choreographer and former OCC student Ashley King.
“The dancing is superb for a small college,” Wendt said.
The cast consists of 52 adults and children. The lead — Buddy — is played by Jeff Phillips, who serves as the college’s educational technology manager.
“You can’t do ‘Elf’ unless you have the perfect Buddy the elf,” Wendt said. “You don’t even try. For us, we have Jeff. He’s not only a great singer and actor, but he’s such a kind man ... very approachable.” His attitude “sets the tone for the entire show.”
Phillips, acting in his seventh show, said he identifies best with Buddy simply because the two are very similar in personality and outlook on life.
“As we’ve gotten further and further along in preparing for this show, I’ve discovered that deep down, I am Buddy,” he said with a laugh. He said he is “a goofy person who just really likes to see other people happy and that’s what Buddy embodies: He wants people to experience the happiness that he’s experienced” from the joys of Christmas.
And yes, he eats from a plate of spaghetti splashed with maple syrup. And it is real: “Surprisingly, it’s pretty tasty,” he said.
“Elf: The Musical” debuted on Thursday and continues at 7 p.m. tonight, Saturday and Sunday, with 2 p.m. matinee showings Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and younger, $8 for groups of 10-plus members and $5 for under balcony seating.
Details: 417-626-1221.
‘Frosty’ comes to life
Another holiday classic, “Frosty the Snowman,” will be take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Elsie Plaster Community Center on the Crowder College campus.
The production is directed by Crowder Theatre Department director NaTasha O’Brien-Davies.
The play tells the tale of a rascally snowman who comes to life one day and of his funny escapades with a bustling, nearsighted policeman before he melts away.
Cast members include Jody Richards Jr., Tate Angel, Grayson Lamp, Clinton Yeats and Chris Doyle, all of Neosho; Elizabeth Rose from Goodman; Tyler Carpenter from Burlington, Kan., as Frosty; Hope Wolfe from Pineville; Zion Shetley from Branson; and Daryan Records from Wyandotte, Okla.
Tickets are available at the door: general admission $5; children $2. Adults may bring a canned good for $1 off admission.
Details: 417-455-5458.
