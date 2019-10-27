Confidence. If Jodie Reed could sum up the effect the Mary Kay organization has made on her life, the word might be confidence.
Reed, 33, has risen through the ranks to become senior sales director, with an 80-member team of consultants.
“Mary Kay has taught me that as a woman, with self-confidence, there’s nothing I can’t tackle,” Reed said. “It raised my confidence tremendously and overflowed into the kind of wife and mom I am. I can’t think of any area of my life which is not different because of Mary Kay.”
How it began
Reed’s journey with Mary Kay began as she navigated life as a newlywed and mother of a 1-year-old living in Kentucky.
Initially, she planned to develop a part-time business to help offset student loan payments. It also allowed her to quit a job she didn’t like in order to figure out where life would take her next.
“I thought it would be the best of both worlds,” Reed said. “I’d have extra income without having to pay for child care.”
She liked working for a company where the culture stressed God first, family second, career third, along with its emphasis on the Golden Rule, saying the values aligned with her own.
She also liked how the company encouraged consultants to set and reach goals through a variety of opportunities.
“The mentors and training will get you where you want to go,” Reed said. “Mary Kay is all about empowering and enriching women’s lives.”
Plans changed when a sudden divorce left her looking for a way to raise her then-2-year-old daughter.
“I didn’t see it coming,” Reed said. “My Plan B suddenly became my Plan A as I became overnight the breadwinner for myself and Lucy.”
With the help of her mentor, Reed went from working two to three hours a week with the company to juggling motherhood and a part-time job.
“One night after Lucy went to bed, I used some of my Mary Kay training to redesign my life,” Reed said. “I made a new vision board for what I wanted my life to look like.”
The board became a visual reminder for Reed’s dreams and goals.
“My training taught me I was responsible for what my life was like,” Reed said, adding she knew her future could either be decided by choices she made or choices others made for her. “I decided to make my own choices.”
One of those choices included returning to Southwest Missouri to live near her family. Other goals included supporting her daughter through a career in Mary Kay, earning a company car, becoming a sales director, providing Lucy with dance lessons, the type of home she wanted, as well as dream vacations to take.
Reed found her initial vision board when her family moved to their new home. Everything on the board had come true.
“It was very powerful in helping me decide what life would look like,” Reed said.
After returning to Missouri, Reed said she and Lucy “met their Prince Charming,” Dustin Reed. Reed and her husband just celebrated their sixth anniversary in October. Son Gabriel joined three years ago.
Reed’s Mary Kay business supported her as a single mother. It has grown to allow her to serve as the primary breadwinner for her family of four. It has also allowed her husband to become a stay-at-home dad, giving him an opportunity to build his own business flipping items purchased at auction.
It’s also allowed Reed to homeschool her daughter.
“We say we live in a ‘boss-free’ home. We are all our own bosses,” Reed said. “It’s given us a lot of freedom and flexibility.”
In January, a trip to a Mary Kay Conference in San Diego turned into a two-week “field trip” to the Grand Canyon and California. It also let the family be at Dustin’s grandmother’s 80th birthday party.
Beyond makeup
Reed said Mary Kay consultants don’t just do “makeovers” on the face. They also work to help make over a women’s confidence, especially when the women discover their previously unknown gifts and talents and find a way to use them.
It also gave her a way to show her children how to be a strong, confident woman who is not afraid to take bold actions.
“As a single mom, I wanted Lucy to chase after her dreams,” Reed said. “I knew I needed to set the example and show her how I was chasing after mine. I had to become the woman I wanted her to become. Now I want to be the type of woman I want my son to marry.”
Mary Kay also provides its consultants and directors with a positive environment.
“We always praise women to success; we never do constructive criticism,” Reed said, adding natural strengths come out with affirmation, and the ensuing confidence helps women tackle things which don’t come as naturally.
Reed admits when she began her business, she was nervous. Those feelings almost kept her from starting.
“I knew the only way I would know if it could work for me was to give it a try,” Reed said. “I knew it would drive me nuts for the rest of my life, the not knowing if this would have worked for me. I tell people don’t be afraid to try. Even if you try and fail, you are no worse off than what you have now.”
‘The company spoils us’
Reed laughs as she describes the prizes and rewards provided as incentives by Mary Kay.
“Mary Kay Ash believed in ‘Cinderella’ prizes, giving us trips and jewelry,” Reed said. “The company spoils us with all kinds of things. She knew if you gave us cash as incentives, it would just go to (bills). I didn’t know I was prize-motivated until they started giving one to me — and I haven’t turned down one yet.”
Reed and her husband just returned from a five-day, all expenses paid cruise to the Bahamas. Because Reed was one of the first 300 to earn the reward, her cabin was upgraded to include a balcony.
“When I stepped out on the balcony, all I could think of is how it was worth it,” Reed said. “Every no, every canceled appointment, pushing through to finish the goal, was so worth it.”
Reed is also driving her third company car, a Chevy Cruze. She’s on track to qualify for her pink Cadillac, or as Lucy calls it, the “Barbie car.”
Car qualifications come with paid car payments, most of the insurance and all taxes/licensing fees.
Reed has also set a goal to earn a trip to Scotland and Ireland by June 2020, which she said will be her biggest achievement to date.
Training
Reed credits her decision to always show up for a training as key to her success.
“We have a saying: ‘Those who show up, will go up,’” Reed said, adding having a coachable spirit was also a plus. “Mary Kay teaches consultants everything as long as they are willing to learn.”
The trainings also helped Reed develop a thick skin toward rejection.
“I’ve learned how hearing the word ‘no’ just means ‘next,’” Reed said. “It taught me not to take nos personally, that people aren’t rejecting you as a person.”
Reed said the training helped her gain confidence throughout her life.
“It taught me activities which provide results,” Reed said. “When you can control the controllable, God does the rest. Mary Kay teaches you activities where results will happen.”
Reed said one good thing about the company is that there’s always someone at the next level ready to give someone a hand up.
“Fresh out of college and as a new mom, I quickly lost some of my identity,” Reed said. “I didn’t know who I was or what I wanted to do. I had positive Christian mentors, who poured into me. They love you where you are and challenge you to get to the next step. They never try to make you be anyone you are not. I’ve become a better version of myself.”
